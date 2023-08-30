About Cookies on This Site

7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FC1270N5W

7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

front viewFront view of LG 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 7KG capacity, in white, FC1270N5W

Summary

Print

Dimensions

FrontLoader_Dimension

All specs

TYPE

Type

Front Load Washer

BASIC

Wash Capacity (KG)

7

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

1200

FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

NFC Download

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Wash Programs

14

Wash Programs

Cotton, Cotton Large(Cotton +), Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Gentle Care, Stain Care, Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Dark Wash, Silent Wash, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin), Quick 30

WARRANTY

10-year Motor Warranty

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM-2016/020736

Rating

3 tick

Water Consumption

7.3L /kg

DIMENSIONS

Width (mm)

600

Height (mm)

850

Depth (mm)

565

Weight (KG)

63

Depth with Door Open (D')

615

Depth from back cover to door (D")

1095

DESIGN

Color

Blue White

Display

Black LED

Door

White(Glass)

What people are saying