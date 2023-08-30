We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg ,6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
All specs
-
Wash Capacity ( kg )
-
8
-
Max. Spin Speed (rpm)
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
-
Yes
-
Spa Steam
-
Yes
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
-
Yes
-
Door Switch type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
-
145
-
Drum Volume (liters)
-
59
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300(R)
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Program selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Delay timer
-
3-19 hrs
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
NFC Download
-
Yes
-
Washing Program
-
14, Cotton, Cotton Large(Cotton +), Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care (Steam & Spa), Gentle Care, Stain Care, Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam only), Sports Wear, Dark Wash, Silent Wash, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin), Quick 30
-
Rating
-
3 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
6.5L/kg
-
Wash Programme
-
Cotton60+1400
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2016/020735
-
Color
-
Blue White
-
Display
-
Black LED
-
Door
-
White rim + Black tint
-
Display Background color
-
Black
-
Dial Knop
-
White
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Color Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
600x550x850
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
660x655x885
-
Weight
-
60 kg
-
Weight include packing(kg)
-
63
