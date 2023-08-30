About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg ,6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg ,6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FC1408S4W

8kg ,6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Print

All specs

CAPACITY

Wash Capacity ( kg )

8

SPINNING SPEED

Max. Spin Speed (rpm)

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

GENERAL FEATURES

6 Motion

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes (Post DD)

Tub Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Spa Steam

Yes

BASIC

Variable Temperature(℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power zero

Yes

Door Switch type

Auto Door

Door Openning Angle (º)

145

Drum Volume (liters)

59

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300(R)

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Program selector

Dial + Touch

Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

18:88

Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

NFC Download

Yes

SETTINGS

Washing Program

14, Cotton, Cotton Large(Cotton +), Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care (Steam & Spa), Gentle Care, Stain Care, Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam only), Sports Wear, Dark Wash, Silent Wash, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin), Quick 30

WATER EFFICIENCY

Rating

3 tick

Water Consumption

6.5L/kg

Wash Programme

Cotton60+1400

PUB Registration No.

WM-2016/020735

DESIGN

Color

Blue White

Display

Black LED

Door

White rim + Black tint

Display Background color

Black

Dial Knop

White

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Dimension (W*D*H mm)

600x550x850

Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

660x655x885

Weight

60 kg

Weight include packing(kg)

63

What people are saying