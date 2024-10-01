We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive
Separate Wash
Big Load with TrueSteam®
Small Load with WaveWash™
*Main Washer (Based on 12kg model ; Half Load 6kg) Tested by Intertek :
Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option is finished within 49 ±5 minutes.
*Mini Washer (Based on 2kg model ; Max Load 2kg) Tested by LG Lab :
Light Soil Cycle is finished within 49 minutes.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested in the LG laboratory; with cotton laundry / 40 ° C / 1400 rpm, comparison of ""with TurboWash ™ and"" without TurboWash ™ (half load).
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released.
If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.
Smart Convenience with WiFi
Pre-Installation Checklist
2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least.
If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap,
it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
Dimensions
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)
12
CONTROL & DISPLAY (UPPER)
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 610
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
1175
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
675
-
Weight (kg)
75
FEATURES (UPPER)
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TrueSteam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)
-
Body Color
White
MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)
-
Body Color
White
SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
