12kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive

FG1612S3W

FG1612S3W

12kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive






Separate Wash

A washer that does just what you need. Wash regular large loads in the front-loading top washer, or use the separate top-loading on the bottom deck for delicates or small loads that cannot wait.

Big Load with TrueSteam®

The TWINWash® front loader powerfully and hygienically washes your heavy soiled laundry with its TrueSteam® Technology

Alt text

Small Load with WaveWash™

TWINWashMini® is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like

Alt text

Time Saving

Cut your laundry time in half!
Now you can finish two loads of laundry in 49minutes with LG TWINWash

*Main Washer (Based on 12kg model ; Half Load 6kg) Tested by Intertek :
Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option is finished within 49 ±5 minutes.
*Mini Washer (Based on 2kg model ; Max Load 2kg) Tested by LG Lab :
Light Soil Cycle is finished within 49 minutes.

Ergonomic Design to Help You

The TWINWash® makes its easier to do your laundry in many ways, starting with less bending for your back and knees. The higher top washer is more ergonomic to load.
TrueSteam®

99.9% Allergens Reduced

TrueSteam® technology activates Allergy Care, Steam Refresh and Steam Softener™. Improve your quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

TurboWash™

Laundry at the Speed of Life

TurboWash's combination of quick soaking water spray and filtration motion means washing time can be reduced to just 49 minutes, but with an improved powerful wash performance.

*Tested in the LG laboratory; with cotton laundry / 40 ° C / 1400 rpm, comparison of ""with TurboWash ™ and"" without TurboWash ™ (half load).
The results may be different depending on the environment.

6 Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Invert Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance but without the noise. Inverter DD technology uses fewer moving parts, which reduces vibrations and enhances durability. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.

Add Item

If you forget a piece of laundry, you can still add it after the start of the wash cycle. The LG TWINWash is equipped with an "Add Item" button that lets you open the door during washing to add any stray items.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released.
If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

Smart Convenience with WiFi

'SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of newly developed wash cycles during the washing machine's entire lifespan.

Pre-Installation Checklist

1. For TWINWash® installation, it needs 750mm x 1,800mm x 1,350mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least.
If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap,
it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.

5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

Alt text

Dimensions

/sg/images/spec/FG1612S3W-M-V.jpg

All specs

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)

    12

CONTROL & DISPLAY (UPPER)

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 610

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    1175

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    675

  • Weight (kg)

    75

FEATURES (UPPER)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)

  • Body Color

    White

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

  • Body Color

    White

SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

