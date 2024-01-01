Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Home
LG Experience
LG

Helpful Hints

Choosing the Best Refrigerator For Your Kitchen

From size to features, find out what to look for when buying a fridge, and discover more about the different types of fridges available at LG with our guide.

LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Helpful Hints

Curved Monitors vs. Flat Monitors

Find out whether a curved or flat monitor is better for your gaming experience with our guide. Discover the benefits of both monitor types for gamers here.

LG

Helpful Hints

TV Screen Resolution & Aspect Ratio Explained

Find out everything you need to know about screen resolution, pixel technology and aspect ratio in TVs with our expert guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

Laundry Tips: How To Use Your Washing Machine

Find out how to properly load and use a washing machine, and get expert laundry tips and tricks from LG with our handy laundry guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

How To Choose An Energy Efficient Fridge

Find out how to choose a more energy efficient fridge here. From Energy Rating Labels to usage, get a more energy efficient fridge with our guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

Monitor Panel Types Explained: IPS Vs. VA

Wondering what's different about IPS monitors vs. VA monitors? Discover more about the main monitor types – IPS, VA and TN panels – with our buying guide.

LG

Helpful Hints

Sound Bars Explained

Find out what sound bars are and how they work. Get to grips with size and connectivity, and discover more about the fab features you'll find on LG sound bars.

LG

Helpful Hints

LG Screen Technology

LED and LCD displays can be found everywhere – like TVs and monitors. Find out more about our display technology here, including IPS, OLED and QNED.

LG

Helpful Hints

How to Pick A Water Efficient Washing Machine

Find out how to buy an water efficient washing machine here. Get to grips with Water Rating Labels, water efficiency and running costs with our guide.

LG TV, Computers, Appliances and Mobile Phones. Life's about more than having the latest technology. It’s about the experiences technology creates. From TVs and refrigerators to cell phones and computer monitors, LG Singapore delivers home electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments. LG Electronics Singapore designs products that are intuitive, responsive and more eco-friendly, so you can spend wisely, be more productive and reduce the impact on the world around you. We’re committed to providing home electronics that work best for the way you live and to keeping you updated with the latest technological advances. After all, life’s better when you’re prepared.