About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Members OnlyFlash Sale2026 New Year SaleStack Your SavingsUnlock Member Rewards

Member Specials

Ready for extra perks?

Sign Up
$10 Welcome Coupon

$10 Welcome Coupon

This coupon applies to total bill. No minimum spending required*

9% 2026 New Year Sale Coupon

9% 2026 New Year Sale Coupon

This applies to the total bill. No minimum spending required*

10% Online Exclusive

10% Online Exclusive

This applies to the total bill. No minimum spending required*

Get up to 7% extra savings on selected TVs, Audio, Air Solutions, Home Appliances, Monitor, Laptop

Get up to 7% extra savings on selected TVs, Audio, Air Solutions, Home Appliances, Monitor, Laptop

This applies to the total bill. No minimum spending required*

Package Deal

Package Deal

Save up to 4% extra on 2 or more products. Minimum spending required.*

Bundle Deals

Bundle Deals

Specially crafted combo offers for extra savings. This coupon will auto-apply at checkout.

Flash Frenzy

Flash Frenzy

01 – 14 Jan 2026

Online Exclusive

Grab 10% Off Instantly! T&Cs apply

All Day Flash Sale

2026 New Year Sale

2026 New Year Sale

2026 New Year Sale

Transform your home with storewide savings & exclusive discounts! T&Cs apply

2026 New Year Sale Terms & Conditions2026 New Year Sale Buy Now
Package Deal

Package Deal

Package Deal

Buy More, Save More! Get up to 4% off 3 or more products. T&Cs apply

Package Deal Terms & ConditionsPackage Deal Buy Now

Step 1. Select your 1st Item

Step 2. Select your 2nd Item

Step 3. Proceed to Checkout

Your Product, Our Promise

Your Product, Our Promise

Step Into Exclusive
Member Rewards

Step Into Exclusive <br class="desktop-only">Member Rewards Unlock Now