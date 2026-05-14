LG Subscribe™ “Spot and Count Challenge” Terms and Conditions

1. The LG Subscribe™ “Spot and Count Challenge” (the “Campaign”) is organized by LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD, (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LGE”). By participating in the Campaign, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions set forth herein.

2. Eligibility

(a) The Campaign is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 18 May 2026); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND (as of 18 May 2026) accompanied by parents or guardians.

(b) By participating in this Campaign, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 18 May 2026), such participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.

(c) This Campaign is open to public.

(d) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Campaign, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Campaign, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not), and LG VIP members are not eligible to participate in this Campaign.

(e) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Campaign.

3. Campaign Period

The Campaign will commence from 18 May 2026 to 24 May 2026, between 11.30am to 8.30pm Singapore Time (“Campaign Period”).

4. Campaign Mechanics

(a) Participants must complete the following steps during the Campaign Period::

Step 1: Visit the LG Subscribe™ “Spot and Count Challenge” pop-up at Suntec City, Tower 4, Level 1 (in front of Sushiro), during the Campaign Period.

Step 2: Participate in the game and guess the number of LG product boxes inside the display.

Step 3: Scan the QR Code to be redirected to LG Electronics Singapore’s official Instagram page (@LG Singapore), follow the Instagram page and submit your guess via the poll.

Step 4: Upon completion, participants may proceed to the LG Subscribe Store at Suntec City to redeem one (1) complimentary gift. Participants are required to screenshot and present the Instagram reply to the LG Subscribe Store staff at Suntec City for verification and redemption of the complimentary gift.

Optional:

a) Instagram Giveaway Contest

Participants may post an Instagram story featuring themselves at the LG Subscribe™ “Spot and Count Challenge ” pop-up, tag @LG Singapore, and include a caption stating their guessed number of boxes in the display for a chance to win one (1) 25L NeoChef® Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven (Beige).

b) Subscribe to redeem Suntec+ Points

Customers may subscribe to any LG product during the Campaign Period to redeem $50 worth of Suntec+ points. This offer is only applicable to customers who subscribe at the LG Subscribe™ brand store at Suntec City.

(b) Each duly completed activity as specified herein shall be referred to as an “Entry”. Each participant may submit only one (1) entry during the entire Campaign Period.

(c) All entries submitted outside the Campaign Period, or entries submitted in any way other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions, will not be eligible for the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest. LGE will not entertain any correspondence on delayed and/or missing submissions.

(d) Ten (10) winners will be selected by LGE at its own discretion from all eligible entries in the Instagram Giveaway Contest. Each winner will receive one (1) 25L NeoChef® Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven (in Beige).

(e) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Contest Instagram Giveaway Contest is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

5. Gifts and Prizes

(a) The complimentary gifts (the “Gifts”) available for redemption for the Contest are as follows (while stocks last):

(i) LG x PLAYMOBIL Collectable

(ii) 450 ml Black Tumbler

(iii) Cup Carrier

(iv) Canvas Tote Bag

*Each participant is entitled to one (1) redemption of complimentary gifts only.

(b) Prize for the Instagram Giveaway Contest (the “Prize”): One (1) 25L NeoChef® Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven (in Beige) per winner. A total of ten (10) winners will be selected.

(c) For Subscribe to redeem Suntec+ Points, a unique promo code will be issued to eligible customers who subscribe during the Campaign Period. Customers must enter the promo code into the Suntec+ App to redeem the points.

(d) LGE may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the Gifts or Prize or promo code with other gifts or prize of equal or comparable value without prior notice. The Gifts or Prize or promo code are not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

(e) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest shall be final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

(f) The complimentary gifts (the “Gifts”) must be collected on the day of the event.

(g) For Instagram Giveaway Contest, the prize is one (1) 25L NeoChef® Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven (in Beige). Unless otherwise stated by LGE, winners will be notified via direct message (“DM”) to the Instagram account used to participate in the Instagram Giveaway Contest by 29 May 2026, and will be informed of the steps to redeem the Prize. Non-compliance with the Prize redemption instructions in LGE’s notification may result in the forfeiture of prize, and such forfeited Prize shall be dealt with at LGE’s sole discretion.

(h) The Gifts, Prize and promo code are awarded on an “AS IS” basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the Gifts, Prize and promo code shall constitute the winner’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the Gifts,Prize and promo code. To the fullest extent permitted by law, LGE disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise.

(i) The Gifts and Prize, and promo code may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and the winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

6. Intellectual Property

(a) All Entries shall become the property of LGE. By participating in the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest shall, at all times, belong to LGE.

(c) Each participant represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.

7. Disqualification of Participants

(a) LGE may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any participant who

(i) breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;

(ii) is suspected of fraud; or

(iii) is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest in any way.

(b) If it is confirmed that the Participant's information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect, LGE has the right to reject his/her Gifts or Prize.

8. Name and Likeness

Each participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest and/or LGE products. Each participant further agrees that LGE shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest and/or LGE products (including the promotion of the Campaign and/or LGE products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LGE's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant hereby irrevocably grants to LGE all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the participant.

9. Liability and Indemnity

(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest, including without limitation:

(i) any interruption of service that may interfere with any participant’s to participate in the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest;

(ii) any Entry or Gifts or Prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; and

(iii) any tax liability incurred by a participant arising from the receipt of the Gifts and Prize.

(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold LGE harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the participant’s participation in the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest.

10. Use of Personal Data

(a) By participating in the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest, each participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Giveaway Campaign, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LGE Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each participant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.

(b) Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each participant further represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.

11. General Terms and Conditions

(a) Each participant shall not without the prior written consent of LGE give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest.

(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each participant shall bear his / her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest.

(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest or these Terms and Conditions, LGE shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

(d) LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the Campaign and Instagram Giveaway Contest (in LGE’s sole opinion), LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this Campaign without liability.

(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.