About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

MS2595DIS

25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

Front view of LG 25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, in black, MS2595DIS

2015 PIN UP Design Award

PIN UP DESIGN AWARDS is a design contest hosted by KAID in South Koreaa and sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, targeting the designs of domestic and overseas corporate products that have been produced or confirmed for release within the past one year.

 

2015 Good Design Award

 

Founded in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design award aims to create an awareness about contemporary design, and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation, and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.

It is a grill icon

Grill

It is a frying icon

Defrosting

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a steaming icon

Steaming

Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
Fermentation

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Steaming

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

 

 

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

video

EasyClean™

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

images

Stable Turntable

images

3 Times Brighter LED

Lamp

images

Smaller Size, Larger

Capacity

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
25L
Dimension (W x H x D)
476 x 272 x 361 mm
key usp1
Smart Inverter
key usp2
Even Defrosting

All specs

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Cavity Light Type

LED Lamp

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1150

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Smart Inverter

Yes

Turntable Size (mm)

292

BASIC SPEC

Door Color

Black

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Type

Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

EasyClean

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Color

Black

Outcase Color

Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

322 x 228 x 335

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 294 x 408

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 361

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

230/50

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front view of LG 25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven, in black, MS2595DIS

MS2595DIS

25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven