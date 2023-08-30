We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
2015 Good Design Award
Founded in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design award aims to create an awareness about contemporary design, and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation, and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
LG Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Cavity Light Type
-
LED Lamp
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
-
1150
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Smart Inverter
-
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
292
-
Door Color
-
Black
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Type
-
Solo
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Door Color
-
Black
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
322 x 228 x 335
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 294 x 408
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 361
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
230/50
MS2595DIS
25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven