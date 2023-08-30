About Cookies on This Site

26L Silver Convection Microwave Oven

Specs

Reviews

Support

26L Silver Convection Microwave Oven

MC-7646UQ

26L Silver Convection Microwave Oven

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Display Type

Convection

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Stainless Steel Finish

Controller type

Keypad

Controller display

Smart LED

Interior

Square

Door opening type

Pull

FEATURES

Auto reheat

Yes

Auto roast

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Quick defrost

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Stage Cooking

Yes

More/Less

Yes

Convection

Yes

Grill

Yes

Microwave

Yes

CAVITY

Capacity (litres)

26

Interior

Square

Accessories

Rack

POWER OUTPUT

Electric Power(Wattage: W)

900W

Level

5

POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)

Microwave (W)

1300

Grill (W)

1150

Convection (W)

1900

Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)

2400

MW Power Level

5

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

Yes

Auto Defrost

Yes

Auto Roast/Grill

Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

Clock

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Quick Defrost

Yes

Stage Cooking

Yes

More/Less

Yes

WEIGHT

Net (Kg)

20

Packed(Kg)

22.5

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

Interior

342x213x354

Exterior

512x312x500

Packed

587x364x565

OTHERS

Turntable Size (mm)

305

STUFFING QTY.

20ft / 40ft.(set)

228/492

What people are saying