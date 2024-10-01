We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Speed
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
monitor in stylish, and virtually borderless design with tilt adjustable stand
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
60.4
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
34W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
753 x 426 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.8 x 551.1 x 291.2(↑) 540.8 x 441.1 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.