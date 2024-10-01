Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

27GN650-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, 27GN600-B
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Color

HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed

The 144Hz refresh rate monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
the gaming scene in rich colors and contrast on the monitor supporting hdr10 with srgb 99% (typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Gain an Edge with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

Officially verified NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the height, tilt and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

monitor in stylish, and virtually borderless design with tilt adjustable stand

Crosshair®

Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    43W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    727 x 201 x 487

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

