Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP750-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

front view
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
240Hz Refresh Rate
Colour
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Virtually borderless design monitor

Virtually borderless design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR10 With sRGB 99% (Typ.).
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colours and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.
Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 240Hz.
240Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
  • Conventional
  • Off
  • Off
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®

27GP750 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    Buzzer OSD

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    727 x 205 x 487

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.9

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you