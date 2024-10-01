Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP950-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

front view

Zero In

A faster, more lifelike gaming experience. LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge, including Nano IPS and verified NVIDIA® G-SYNC®* compatibility.

Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)**
Display
UHD 4K Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Technology
4K & VRR Up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Immersion With Overwhelming Speed

Gamers see fast action, obstacles and opponents in near real time with less motion blur and smooth movement regardless of game genre.

UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Sufficiently Compatible with New Generation Gaming Standard
4K & Up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Sufficiently Compatible with New Generation Gaming Standard

LG 27GP950 is capable of processing UHD 4K video and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1. This allows console gamers to enjoy immersive gaming experience.

*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.

Support as One: UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 160Hz
Display Stream Compression

Support as One: UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 160Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GP950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support. *This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

UHD 4K + Nano IPS + VESA DisplayHDR 600

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Hardware Calibration Ready
LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 27" and 16:9 screen ratio (3840x2160), LG's UltraGear 4K Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

comparison of the afterimages with IPS 5ms and with IPS 1ms

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed
144Hz refresh rate (O/C 160Hz)

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed

The 144Hz refresh rate (O/C 160Hz) monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

LG 27GP950 Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Level Up Your Gaming Setup

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 27GP950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colors appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.

Build an Immersive Battle Station

Stay in the game with virtually borderless screen on all four sides and a design that keeps you immersed in every moment. Then, customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot — the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment.

Build an Immersive Battle Station

4-side Virtually borderless design monitor

4-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DA) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Crosshair®

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Crosshair feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • VRR

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    735 x 200 x 522

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.9

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you