LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Immersion With Overwhelming Speed
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support. *This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Designed for Incredible Speed
comparison of the afterimages with IPS 5ms and with IPS 1ms
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Level Up Your Gaming Setup
Sound Sync Mode
Video Sync Mode
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.
Build an Immersive Battle Station
Build an Immersive Battle Station
Dynamic Action Sync®
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DA) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Black Stabilizer®
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Crosshair®
*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Crosshair feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2021
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Sphere Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
VRR
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
735 x 200 x 522
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.9
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
YES
