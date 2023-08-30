We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Face Cleanser
The hypoallergenic ultrasonic cleanser of your dreams.
*Tested by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials.
*Based on Level 4 cleansing on 70-sec mode / Dec 27-31, 2018 / 21 adult women / P&K.
*Skin Clinical Research Center Co. Ltd.: Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skincare products used together.
No more compromises.
Crafted by dermatologists.
There are six doctors' pictures are displayed in a row.
Experience a better cleanse with ultrasonic waves and micro-vibrations.
*Frequency of ultrasonic head oscillation during cleansing operation. / Based on internal test results (70 second mode, Level 4).
*April 3, 2019 - April 5, 2019 / 23 adult women / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center Co., Ltd. / Results from carbon powder, a mimetic containing ultrafine dust particles less than 2.5um.
*Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skincare products used together.
Safe, effective cleansing starts here.
*International Standard ISO10993
*Silicon brush complies with highest level (Class VI) criteria of USP (US Pharmaceutical Convention)
*FDA (Food and Drug Administration): The FDA is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
Step-by-step guidance for each area of your face.
The product is displayed in the bath room.
*Language settings: Change language by pressing and holding the power and level buttons at the same time while the device is ON.
*Turn voice guidance OFF or switch to Sound Effect Mode by pressing and holding the power button when the device is OFF.
Your skin’s condition changes every day – so should your cleansing routine.
*Press and hold the power button for 5 seconds with power off to change cleansing time.
With the Ultrasonic Cleanser, gentle skincare only takes around a minute.
*If you are experiencing any skin abnormalities, undergoing skin-related treatment, or recovering from a skin-related treatment, use this device after consulting a specialist.
*The use of this device is not recommended for women who are pregnant or nursing.
Waterproof and long-lasting.
*Water damage may occur if submerged at a depth of 1M or more for more than 30 minutes.
*Can be used for approx. 6 months with one-time change (based on once a day use on 70 sec mode).
All specs
-
Color
-
White(Ultrasonic Probe : Gold)
-
Color-Brush Head
-
Gray
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
68.7 x 107.6 x 43.1 mm
-
Net Weight
-
180g
-
Cleansing-Operation Time
-
70sec/120sec
-
Cleansing-Ultrasonic Wave
-
Yes
-
Cleansing-Selectable Vibration Speed
-
4 Step
-
Voice Assistance Languages
-
English, Chinese, Korean
-
Sound Guide
-
Voice, Beep, Mute
-
LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Button
-
Power On/Off, Mode
-
Water Proof
-
IPX7 (Cleansing device)
What people are saying
-
