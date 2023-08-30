About Cookies on This Site

Front view of LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Face Cleanser, BCN2
Gentle yet powerful.

The hypoallergenic ultrasonic cleanser of your dreams.

Developed under the guidance of Korean dermatologists who are familiar with sensitive Asian skin, LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser delivers a thorough yet gentle cleanse. This revolutionary device protects your skin barrier while removing 99.9% of sunscreen and 97.4% of fine dust so you can go about your daily cleansing without worrying about irritation.

*Tested by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials.
*Based on Level 4 cleansing on 70-sec mode / Dec 27-31, 2018 / 21 adult women / P&K.
*Skin Clinical Research Center Co. Ltd.: Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skincare products used together.

The LG Pra.L Difference

No more compromises.

You never have to choose between a gentle cleanse and an effective one again with LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser. The cleanser uses ultrasonic waves and micro-vibrations, providing you a thorough cleanse without irritating your skin. Feel the difference.
Pra.L is displaced in the middle and its consumer benefits show with numbers.
K-beauty Experts

Crafted by dermatologists.

We work closely with medical experts to conduct clinical trials, research and development, as well as monthly reviews to craft a safe and effective home-beauty solution for you. 

There are six doctors' pictures are displayed in a row.

Pra.L is placed on the right side of the card and it's vibrating.

How does LG Pra.L deliver an effective irritation-free cleanse?

The medical implant-grade Ultrasonic Head and ultra-hygienic and medical-grade Silicone Brush work together to gently cleanse your skin using ultrasonic waves and micro-vibrations.
The ultimate combo.

Experience a better cleanse with ultrasonic waves and micro-vibrations.

The cleanser generates 370,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second to break up the dead skin cells and up to 4,200 micro-vibrations per minute to gently remove contaminants from your skin for a thorough cleanse.
The product is displayed and it explains each vibrations on each sides.

Hypoallergenic Cleansing

A more precise cleanse with ultrasonic vibrations.

*Frequency of ultrasonic head oscillation during cleansing operation. / Based on internal test results (70 second mode, Level 4).
*April 3, 2019 - April 5, 2019 / 23 adult women / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center Co., Ltd. / Results from carbon powder, a mimetic containing ultrafine dust particles less than 2.5um.
*Results may vary according to personal skin characteristics or skincare products used together.

Ultra-hygienic and Safe Hypoallergenic Silicone

Safe, effective cleansing starts here.

LG takes your safety seriously. The Ultrasonic Head is made with medical implant-grade material while the Silicone Brush is ultra-hygienic and safe. The Fibonacci pattern and ultrasonic vibrations work gently to remove dead skin cells, providing a thorough exfoliation with bristles of varying thickness and height to deliver a more precise cleanse.
A more precise cleanse with ultrasonic vibrations.

*International Standard ISO10993
*Silicon brush complies with highest level (Class VI) criteria of USP (US Pharmaceutical Convention)
*FDA (Food and Drug Administration): The FDA is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Cleansing Assistance

Step-by-step guidance for each area of your face.

With just the tap of a button, activate a voice guide that tells you exactly when and where to cleanse so that you never end up with over-exfoliated, irritated skin.

The product is displayed in the bath room.

*Language settings: Change language by pressing and holding the power and level buttons at the same time while the device is ON.
*Turn voice guidance OFF or switch to Sound Effect Mode by pressing and holding the power button when the device is OFF.

Full Control – No App Needed.

Your skin’s condition changes every day – so should your cleansing routine.

With just one or two touches of a button, you can choose the best cleansing strength and duration (70 or 120 seconds) for your skin type. From an incredibly gentle level 1 cleanse (for hypoallergenic care) to a powerful level 4 cleanse, there’s a mode for all your cleansing needs.

*Press and hold the power button for 5 seconds with power off to change cleansing time.

The product is placed on the podium.

With the Ultrasonic Cleanser, gentle skincare only takes around a minute.

*If you are experiencing any skin abnormalities, undergoing skin-related treatment, or recovering from a skin-related treatment, use this device after consulting a specialist.
*The use of this device is not recommended for women who are pregnant or nursing.

Your daily cleansing device.

Waterproof and long-lasting.

The Ultrasonic Cleanser features IPX7 waterproofing, meaning it can be  easily washed under running water or used in the shower for convenient, worry-free use. With a high-capacity battery that can last up to six months on a single charge, you can use the cleanser at home or on the go.

*Water damage may occur if submerged at a depth of 1M or more for more than 30 minutes.
*Can be used for approx. 6 months with one-time change (based on once a day use on 70 sec mode).

There are product shot on the right side and on top of the image, two hands are holding it together.
Tech-packed. Compact.

Designed for an easier grip.​

A compact, lightweight design and soft, easy-grip finish make Pra.L perfect for daily use.

All specs

GENERAL

Color

White(Ultrasonic Probe : Gold)

Color-Brush Head

Gray

Dimension (W x H x D)

68.7 x 107.6 x 43.1 mm

Net Weight

180g

SKIN CARE FUNCTION

Cleansing-Operation Time

70sec/120sec

Cleansing-Ultrasonic Wave

Yes

Cleansing-Selectable Vibration Speed

4 Step

CONVENIENCE

Voice Assistance Languages

English, Chinese, Korean

Sound Guide

Voice, Beep, Mute

LED Indicator

Yes

Button

Power On/Off, Mode

Water Proof

IPX7 (Cleansing device)

