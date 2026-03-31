AeroMini Air Purifier (White)

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1) Space saver

-Approximately 37% reduction in floor area and 30% reduction in height compared to the 360˚ Hit model.

-Conventional LG 360˚ Hit model (Φ315mm): approximately 77,892mm²

-AeroMini model (Φ250mm): approximately 49,063mm²

2) Powerful air filtration

[Removes 99.999% of ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 ㎛]

*Report Number: CT26-001937K

-Test date: 26.01.07

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

-Test model: AS30*G***

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01 ㎛ diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 35 minutes and 45 seconds or more)

-Test mode: Strong Wind

[Reduction rate of floating bacteria]

*Report Number: 25-084495-01-1

-Test date: 26.01.06~26.01.07

-Test agency: KTL

-Test model: AS30*G***

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±2.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±5.0 %R.H.,

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 30㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 60 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

-Test mode: Strong Wind

* Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

* Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

[Reduction rate of floating virus]

*Report Number: 25-084495-01-2

-Test date: 26.01.07~26.01.08

-Test agency: KTL

-Test model: AS30*G***

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±2.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±5.0 %R.H.,

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 30㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test result: 98.5% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

-Test mode: Strong Wind

* Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

* Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

[Floating mold removal rate]

*Report Number: CT25-103754K

-Test date: '25.12.03~'26.01.16

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

-Test model: AS30*G***

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%

-Test method: Confirmation of harmful gas removal rate in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Before operating Conc. 7.7X10^4 → After operating Conc. <10, Reduction rate 99.9%

-Test mode: Strong Wind

* Test strain: Aspergilus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

* Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

3) Low noise

-Noise level is 26dB when sleep mode is activated.

*LG In-house test results

-Test date: 26.01

-Test agency: LG Changwon Smart Park2 Noise Chamber

-Test model: AS30*G***

-Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃, humidity 50±10%, Anechoic room 30 ㎥

-Test method: Measurement of sound pressure level in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022)

-Test result: Aero Mini's lowest noise is 24.4dB

-Test mode: Strong Wind

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

4) Accessories

-Product colors and accessories may differ depending on the country or region of release.

5) LG ThinQ™

-Internet connection is required.

-Wi-Fi connection is required to use LG ThinQ™ features.

-Bluetooth connection is required for initial setup and device pairing.