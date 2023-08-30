About Cookies on This Site

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

MD16GQSA1

MD16GQSA1

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Why LG Dual Inverter Dehumidifier? 1. Dual Inverter Compressor 2. IoT SmartThinQ™  3. Convenient Design

Dual Inverter Compressor

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

The compressor determines the operating efficiency, performance and noise level of the dehumidifier. LG Dual Inverter Compressor is effective in energy-saving, strong performance, low noise level and is extremely durable.
Smart Efficiency

Smart Efficiency

According to the humidity, the dehumidification intensity will be automatically adjusted, making the indoor environment dry and comfortable.
Strong Performance

Strong Performance

The Dual Inverter design allows a strong dehumidification, with up to 28L daily dehumidification capacity, which is equivalent to 110 pieces of 250ml bottled water.

Less Noise

Less Noise

With 33dB low noise operation, your sleep will not be disturbed even when used at night.
Durability

Durability

10-year warranty for the compressor.

Why LG? IoT SmartThinQ™

Why LG?  IoT SmartThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime through the SmartThinQ™ App, you can also check humidity level and bucket full notification.

Safety Notice

Why LG? Convenient Design

Push-and-Pull handle

Easy-Roll Caster

Transparent water tank design

Push-and-Pull handle

Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.

Easy-Roll Caster

Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.

Transparent water tank design

The tank can be held with one hand. The Built-in cover design prevents water leaking and the transparency allows you to quick check the water storage capacity.

Speedy Dry with Shoe+Closet hose

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the
moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.
Closet Dry T-hose

Closet Dry T-hose

Can be placed in a narrow closet and drawer to prevent moisture and mildew.

Safe Dehumidification

Safe Dehumidification

18 safety features for your peace of mind.

Nano Ion

Removing harmful bacteria from the air.

Auto Clean

After use, drying the inside of dehumidifier to prevent mold.

Continuous Drainage

Continuously draining water without emptying the water tank.

MD16GQSA1

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Summary

Dimensions

MD16GQSA1

All specs

ACCESSORIES

Continuous Drain Hose

Water Tank

BASIC SPEC.

Compressor Type

Dual Inverter Compressor

Dehumidification(L/day)-26.7℃/RH60%

16

Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%

28

Energy Grade

Grade 1

Noise (High / Low, dB)

39 / 34

Refrigerant Type

R-134a

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

382 x 685 x 296

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

16.5

FEATURES

Automatic Defrost System

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off System

Yes

Auto Cleaning

Yes

Bucket Full Indicator

Yes

Bucket Loading Direction

Side

Easy Roll Caster

Yes

Fan Speed Adjust

2

Fan Type

Sirocco

Ionizer

Yes

Jet Dry

Yes

Laundry Dry

Yes

Low Temperature Operation

5℃

Overheat Protection System

Yes

Silent Dry

Yes

Smart Dry

Yes

Spot Mode

Yes

Timer

1Hr - 8Hr

SMART FEATURES

[App] Remote Control

Yes

[App] Scheduler

Yes

Energy Consumption Report

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Android / iOS

What people are saying

MD16GQSA1

28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer