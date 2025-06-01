We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
370
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
133
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
288
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
421
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
85
-
Packing Weight (kg)
93
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Cleaning Time
No
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Side Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
370
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Half
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
