LG 451L Inverter Compressor Bottom Freezer in Cream Marble
Keep Food Fresher for Longer
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
122
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
329
-
Net Storage (total)
-
451
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
155
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
345
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
500
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
-
21/48/62
-
Display-Exterial LED
-
Yes(White)
-
Temp. control-Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
-
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Temp. function-Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Inverter Compressor
-
BMK110NAMV
-
Finish (Door)-STS/ Brushed Steel/ Shine Steel New Platinum Silver/ Super White Black & etc. (Option)
-
Cream Marble
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
-
EMBO
-
Handle Type - Material
-
Plastic
-
Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
Pocket-Handle
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
-
Yes
-
Reversible door
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
Yes (Top)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
1(Deco Front Gray)
-
Shelf-Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
4+2 Full
-
Door basket-2ℓ Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Matallic Decoration-Shelf
-
Yes
-
Matallic Decoration-Drawer
-
Yes
-
Fresh Zone (Fruits & Vegetables)
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V-Tempered Glass
-
Yes (Front Décor Gray)
-
Veg Box Cover T/V-Moist Balance Crisper(Plastic)
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box-One (without Divider)
-
Yes(2)
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Egg tray
-
Yes
-
Twist Ice Tray-Twist Ice Tray
-
Yes
-
Drawer-Transparent
-
2+1
-
Metallic Decoration-Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration-Drawer
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
GB-B4452SE
LG 451L Inverter Compressor Bottom Freezer in Cream Marble