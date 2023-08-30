About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Cream Beige(Glass)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free $50 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Cream Beige(Glass)

GB-B3442BE

344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Cream Beige(Glass)

GB-B3442BE
Complete your space
LG Objet Collection®

Complete your space

LG Bottom Freezer Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

569

896

896

789

569

  • Custom-built Look

    Custom-built Look

  • Fresh Food

    Fresh Food

  • Ample Storage

    Ample Storage

  • Smart Convenience

    Smart Convenience

Cabinet Fit Design

Fits in Like it was Built-in

With a flat door design and snug cabinet fit, enjoy a custom, built-in look with your refrigerator.

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-07-cabinet-fit-design-desktop

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed within the proper distance around.

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-09-freshness-desktop

*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-10-freshness-desktop

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-10-freshness-desktop

*Based on UL test result using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5°C), No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-10-freshness-desktop

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-17-large-capacity

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-18-large-capacity-desktop

*Net Capacity

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-19-thinq

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-20-thinq

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-19-thinq-desktop

Link your Freezer & Smartphone

Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.

Link your Freezer & Smartphone

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your
phone to alert you.

Open Door Alerts

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GB-B3442BE-NEW
Capacity
344L
Dimension (W X H X D)
595 x 1860 x 676 mm
key usp1
Smart Inverter Compressor
key usp2
Linear Cooling+™

All specs

CAPACITY(ℓ)

ISO Gross - Total

377

ISO Gross - Freezer

130

ISO Gross - Refrigerator

203

ISO Gross - Multi Room

44 (Chill)

ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg)-Total

344

ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg)-Refrigerator

190

ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg)-Freezer

110

ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg) - Multi Room

44 (Chill)

WEIGHT(KG)

Net

84

Gross

90

DIMENSION(MM)

Height (Net)-to Top of Hinge (A)

1860

Height (Net)-to Top of Case (B)

1860

Depth (Net)-without door (C)

610

Depth (Net)-without handle (D)

676

Depth (Net)-including door & handle (E)

676

Width (Net)

595

Width x Height x Depth- Product

595 x 1860 x 676

Width x Height x Depth- Packing

651 x 1953 x 764

STUFFING Q

20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck

21/54/71

GENERAL FEATURES

Finish (Door)

Glass-Beige

Handle Type-Material

ABS

Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door

Flat Door

Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

Horizontal Pocket

Display

I-Micom

Temp. Control - Door Alarm

Yes

Temp. Control - Express Freeze

Yes

Temp. Function-Door Cooling

Yes

Temp. Function-Express Cool

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Cooling System

Frost Free

WIFI

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Sound Power(dB)

35

Energy Class

3tick

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

325

Refrigerant

R600A

Refrigerant-Inverter Compressor

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

Reversible door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

Top LED

Shelf-Tempered Glass

Yes (1)

Shelf - Folding Shelf

Yes(1)

Shelf - Bottle (Wine) Rack

Yes(1 Half)

Door basket - Transparent

Yes(3)

Door Basket - 2ℓBottle Storage

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U - Tempered Glass

Yes(1)

Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Tempered Glass

Yes(1)

Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate

Yes(2)

Egg Tray

Yes(10 Eggs)

Fresh Balancer

Yes

Metal Fresh

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Ice Maker - Normal Ice Tray

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes(2)

Drawer - Transparent

Yes(3)

What people are saying

Buy directly

GB-B3442BE

GB-B3442BE

344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Cream Beige(Glass)