344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Cream Beige(Glass)
Fits in Like it was Built-in
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-07-cabinet-fit-design-desktop
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed within the proper distance around.
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-09-freshness-desktop
*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-10-freshness-desktop
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7Days
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-10-freshness-desktop
*Based on UL test result using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5°C), No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-10-freshness-desktop
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-17-large-capacity
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-18-large-capacity-desktop
*Net Capacity
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-19-thinq
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-20-thinq
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Global-HA-Objet-Bottom-Freezer-Mistbeige-19-thinq-desktop
Link your Freezer & Smartphone
Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.
Link your Freezer & Smartphone
Open Door Alerts
phone to alert you.
Open Door Alerts
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
ISO Gross - Total
-
377
-
ISO Gross - Freezer
-
130
-
ISO Gross - Refrigerator
-
203
-
ISO Gross - Multi Room
-
44 (Chill)
-
ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg)-Total
-
344
-
ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg)-Refrigerator
-
190
-
ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg)-Freezer
-
110
-
ISO Storage (Old Reg / New Reg) - Multi Room
-
44 (Chill)
-
Net
-
84
-
Gross
-
90
-
Height (Net)-to Top of Hinge (A)
-
1860
-
Height (Net)-to Top of Case (B)
-
1860
-
Depth (Net)-without door (C)
-
610
-
Depth (Net)-without handle (D)
-
676
-
Depth (Net)-including door & handle (E)
-
676
-
Width (Net)
-
595
-
Width x Height x Depth- Product
-
595 x 1860 x 676
-
Width x Height x Depth- Packing
-
651 x 1953 x 764
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
-
21/54/71
-
Finish (Door)
-
Glass-Beige
-
Handle Type-Material
-
ABS
-
Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door
-
Flat Door
-
Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
Horizontal Pocket
-
Display
-
I-Micom
-
Temp. Control - Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Temp. Control - Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Temp. Function-Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temp. Function-Express Cool
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
Frost Free
-
WIFI
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
-
35
-
Energy Class
-
3tick
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
325
-
Refrigerant
-
R600A
-
Refrigerant-Inverter Compressor
-
Yes
-
Zero Clearance
-
Yes
-
Reversible door
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
Top LED
-
Shelf-Tempered Glass
-
Yes (1)
-
Shelf - Folding Shelf
-
Yes(1)
-
Shelf - Bottle (Wine) Rack
-
Yes(1 Half)
-
Door basket - Transparent
-
Yes(3)
-
Door Basket - 2ℓBottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U - Tempered Glass
-
Yes(1)
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Tempered Glass
-
Yes(1)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate
-
Yes(2)
-
Egg Tray
-
Yes(10 Eggs)
-
Fresh Balancer
-
Yes
-
Metal Fresh
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker - Normal Ice Tray
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
-
Yes(2)
-
Drawer - Transparent
-
Yes(3)
What people are saying
-
GB-B3442BE
344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Cream Beige(Glass)