324L 1 Door Freezer in Glass Beige Bundle with 386L 1 Door Refrigerator in Glass Mint
-
324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige
-
386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Mint
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
LnF(Freezer)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
87
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
-
Door (Material)
-
Glass
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
F Metal
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
4 Transparent
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
208
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Mint
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
LnF(Larder)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
85
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Mint
-
Door (Material)
-
Glass
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
208
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Full
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
5
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Cool
-
Yes
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
386
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
386
-
Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
413
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
-
413
