324L 1 Door Freezer in Glass Beige Bundle with 386L 1 Door Refrigerator in Glass Mint

OBJFRIDGE.PTO1

324L 1 Door Freezer in Glass Beige Bundle with 386L 1 Door Refrigerator in Glass Mint

Bundle product image
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

GB-B3243BE

324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige
Front view

GB-B3863MN

386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Mint

It shows a mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Freezer Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows a mist beige color LG Larder Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Larder Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern kitchen.

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

dimension
Product Type
LnF(Freezer)
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
KEY USP1
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
KEY USP2
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

N/A

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

LnF(Freezer)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Beige

Door (Material)

Glass

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F Metal

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

N/A

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Drawer_Freezer

4 Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

Express Freeze

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

dimension
Product Type
LnF(Larder)
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Product Weight (kg)
85
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

208

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Mint

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

LnF(Larder)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

85

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Mint

Door (Material)

Glass

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

208

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Full

Door Basket_Transparent

5

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Dot Display]

Express Cool

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

CAPACITY

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

386

Storage Volume Total (L)

386

Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

413

Gross Volume Total (L)

413

