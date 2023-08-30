About Cookies on This Site

617L side-by-side-fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor in Matt Black

GS-L6473EP

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the freshness for up to 7 days

*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Voice Control

Smart Alert

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Dimensions

GS-L6473EP

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

639

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Finish (Door)

Essence Matt Black

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

2 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

111

Packing Weight (kg)

121

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Plumbing

No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Essence Matt Black

Door (Material)

PCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

Handle Type

Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

639

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

