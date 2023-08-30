We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
647L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in New Noble Steel
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView ThinQ™ (GSX971NEAE).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*H2S removal rate over time based on LG Internal test result. Results may vary in actual use.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect for Easier Control
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
InstaView Door-in-Door™
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
233
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
414
-
Net Storage (total)
-
647
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
270
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
424
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
694
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
-
14 / 36 /36
-
Finish (Door)
-
BS
-
Handle Type-Material
-
Plastic
-
Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door
-
Flat
-
Handle Type-Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
-
Display
-
LED88
-
Temp. Control-Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Temp. Control-Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Temp. Control-Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Temp. Function-Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temp. Function-Express Cool
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door In DoorTM
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
WIFI
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
-
36(C)
-
Energy Class
-
2tick
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)-(New Reg / Old Reg)
-
？kwh/year
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a-62g
-
Refrigerant-Linear Compressor
-
FLD165NBMA
-
Bio shield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
Gen2
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Shelf-Bottle (Wine) Rack
-
Yes
-
Shelf-Snack Corner / Cheese Box
-
Yes
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration-Shelf
-
Silver
-
Metallic Decoration-Drawer
-
Silver
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer)-One
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Egg Bank
-
Yes
-
Fresh Balancer
-
Yes
-
Metal Fresh
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker-Normal Ice Tray
-
Yes
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
What people are saying
-
Contact Us
Buy directly
GS-Q6472NS
647L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in New Noble Steel