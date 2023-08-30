About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
647L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in New Noble Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

647L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in New Noble Steel

GS-Q6472NS

647L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in New Noble Steel

front light on food view
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView ThinQ™ (GSX971NEAE).

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A video starts with a dark cloud floating around the "Pure N Fresh" panel in the refrigerator. Suddenly everything is sucked into the panel and a bright light flashes across the panel.
Pure N Fresh

Less Odors, More Freshness

The Pure N Fresh filter minimizes odor through a carbon filtration system, keeping the air inside fresh.

*H2S removal rate over time based on LG Internal test result. Results may vary in actual use.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.
A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.
Metal Fresh™

Metal Fresh™

Metallic Decoration

Metallic Decoration

Soft LED Lighting

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Learn More

Voice Control

Smart Alert

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Compressor logo is next to the Inverter Linear logo.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More Learn More

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GS-Q6472NS
Capacity
647 L
Dimension (W X H X D)
913 x 735 x 1790
key usp1
LinearCooling™
key usp2
FRESHBalancer™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

InstaView Door-in-Door™

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

233

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

414

Net Storage (total)

647

Gross Storage (Freezer)

270

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

424

Gross Storage (total)

694

STUFFING Q

20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck

14 / 36 /36

GENERAL FEATURES

Finish (Door)

BS

Handle Type-Material

Plastic

Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door

Flat

Handle Type-Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

Pocket

Display

LED88

Temp. Control-Express Freeze

Yes

Temp. Control-Child Lock

Yes

Temp. Control-Door Alarm

Yes

Temp. Function-Door Cooling

Yes

Temp. Function-Express Cool

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Door In DoorTM

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

WIFI

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Sound Power(dB)

36(C)

Energy Class

2tick

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)-(New Reg / Old Reg)

？kwh/year

Refrigerant

R600a-62g

Refrigerant-Linear Compressor

FLD165NBMA

Bio shield (Gasket)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Lamp

LED(1)

COMPARTMENT

Hygiene Fresh

Gen2

Shelf-Tempered glass

Yes

Shelf-Bottle (Wine) Rack

Yes

Shelf-Snack Corner / Cheese Box

Yes

Door basket-Transparent

Yes

Metallic Decoration-Shelf

Silver

Metallic Decoration-Drawer

Silver

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U-Tempered Glass

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/L-Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer)-One

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Egg Bank

Yes

Fresh Balancer

Yes

Metal Fresh

Yes

Ice Maker-Normal Ice Tray

Yes

Door basket-Transparent

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U-Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L-Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer-Transparent

Yes

FREEZER

Lamp

LED(1)

What people are saying

Buy directly

front light on food view

GS-Q6472NS

647L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in New Noble Steel