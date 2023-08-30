About Cookies on This Site

26,000 BTU, Multi Split Inverter Out Door Unit (Up to 4 IDU)

Specs

Reviews

Support

26,000 BTU, Multi Split Inverter Out Door Unit (Up to 4 IDU)

A4UQ26GFA2

26,000 BTU, Multi Split Inverter Out Door Unit (Up to 4 IDU)

All specs

COMPRESSOR

Motor Type

BLDC

Motor Output (W x No.)

1,500 (at 60Hz) x 1

Type

Twin Rotary

Model (Model x No.)

GKT176MAC x 1

CASING COLOR

Warm Gray

Yes

COMBINATION

Sum of Indoor Units Capacity (kb tu/h)

54

Number of Indoor Units

4

TESTING COMBINATION

Testing Combination

AMNC09GDBA2 x 4EA

WIRING CONNECTIONS

Power Supply Cable (included Earth)

3C x 2.5 (No. x mm2 )

COOLING CAPACITY

Min.∼Rated∼Max. (kW)

1.45 ~ 6.21 ~ 8.67

Min.∼Rated∼Max. (Btu/h)

4,950 ~ 21,200 ~ 29,600

POWER INPUT

Min. ~Rated ~ Max.~ (kW)

0.47 ~ 1.26 ~ 2.43

TICKS

Number of Ticks

5

PIPING CONNECTIONS

Liquid - mm(inch) x No.

6.35 (1/4) x 4

Gas - mm(inch) x No.

9.52 (3/8) x 4

DIMENSIONS

W x H x D (mm)

870 × 655 × 320

W x H x D (inch)

34-1/4 x 25-25/32 x 12-19/32

RUNNING CURRENT

Min. ~ Rated ~ Max. ~ (A)

2.1 ~ 6.2 ~ 11.0

POWER SUPPLY

V / Ø / Hz

230 / 1 / 50

REFRIGERANT

Control

Electronic Expansion Valve

Precharged Amount g(oz)

1,500 (52.9)

Type

R410A

Chargeless - Pipe length m(ft)

60 (196.8)

NET WEIGHT

kg (lbs)

45(99.2)

MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE

Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit, Max (m/ft)

15 (49.2)

Indoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit, Max (m/ft)

7.5 (24.6)

PIPING LENGTH

Total Piping, Max (m)

60 (196.8) ft

Each Branch Piping, Max (m)

25 (82.0)

REFRIGERANT OIL

Charged Volume (cc x No.)

470 x 1

Type

FVC68D

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

5

Annual energy consumption (kWh)

2523kWh

Annual energy cost

$681

FAN

Air Flow Rate (m3 min x No.)

44 x 1

Type

Propeller

HEAT EXCHANGER

(Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

(2 x 30 x 21) x 1

FAN MOTOR

Type

BLDC

Output (W x No.)

85.4 x 1

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

Rated, dB(A)

48

OPERATION RANGE(OUTDOOR TEMPERATURE)

Min. ~ Max. °C DB(°F DB)

-5 (23.0) ~ 48 (118.4)

HIGHLIGHTS

Type of AC

Multi Split Inverter Out Door Unit

