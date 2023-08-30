About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Multi Split Health+ Inverter V

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Multi Split Health+ Inverter V

AMNC24G2CL0

LG Multi Split Health+ Inverter V

Print

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Display Type

Multi Split Inverter (Health+)

COOLING CAPACITY

kr (Min - Rating - Max)

23000

kW (Min - Rating - Max)

6.74

POWER SUPPLY

ø,V,Hz

1Ø/220-240V/50Hz

AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)

CMM (H/M/L)

20.4/17.0/13.2

NOISE LEVEL

Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

48/42/36

CONNETING TUBE

Liquid Side(mm/inch)

6.35

Gas Side(mm/inch)

12.7

DIMENSION

Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

1030x320x245

NET WEIGHT

Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

17

FEATURES

Temperature Control

Thermistor

Plasma Filter

Yes

Deodorizing Filter

Yes

CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

Yes

Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

Auto

Remocon Type

Wireless

Setting Temperature Range(Cool)

18-30

Temperature Increment

1 Degree

Auto Operation(Micom Control)

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

Timer

On/Off

Sleep Operation

Yes

Soft Dry Operation

Yes

Restart Delay(minute)

3

Soft Start

Yes

Auto Clean

Yes

Jet Cool

Yes

What people are saying