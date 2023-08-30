We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Inverter
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
Cooling Capacity (W)
2,696
Cooling Capacity ( Btu/h)
9,200
Capacity Rate (Min)
2,200 Btu/h
Capacity Rate (Max)
11,900 Btu/h
Power Input - Cooling/Heating
720 W
Power Input - Cooling/Heating (Max)
1050 W
Running Current - Cooling/Heating
4.0 A
Running Current - Cooling/Heating (Max)
6.0 A
EER (W/W)
3.74
EER ( Btu/W.h)
12.78
Power Supply
1 / 220~240 / 50 Ø / V / Hz
Air Flow Rate - Indoor (Max)
11.0 ㎥/min
Air Flow Rate - Outdoor (Max)
28 ㎥/min
Moisture Removal
0.4 l/h
Sound Level - Indoor (H/M/L/SL)
36/30/24/18 dB(A)+3
Sound Level - Outdoor (Max)
47 dB(A)+3
Standard Pipe length
7.5 m
Fan Type (Indoor)
Cross Flow Fan
Fan Type (Outdoor)
Fan,Propeller
Refrigerent (Kg)
R410A (0.58)
Piping Connections (Liquid Side)
6.35 mm
Piping Connections (Gas Side)
9.52 mm
Dimensions - Indoor (W*H*D) (mm)
837*302*189
Dimensions - Outdoor (W*H*D) (mm)
720*500*270
Net Weight - Indoor
8.5 Kg
Net Weight - Outdoor
20.5 Kg
Number of Ticks
2
Tool Code
SJ
Remote
2 Way + Watt Option
Remote Controller Type
Wireless LCD
Grille Front Look
Sirius E (White)
Display
88 Display
Tool Code
UA3
Panel Type
Steel
Condenser Type
CU
Anti bacteria air filter (Stallion Prefilter) (in Front Grille)
Yes (Top Filter)
Micro Dust Filter (single)
Yes
* Vane Horizontal
Normal
Temperature Control
Thermistor
Auto Clean
Yes
Natural Wind
Yes
Fan Speed (SH/H/MH/M/ML/L/SL)
7
Airflow Direction Control (up & Down)
Auto
Airflow Direction Control (left & right)
Manual
Setting Temperature Range - Cooling (°C)
16-30
Temperature Increment
1°C
Auto Operation (Micom Control)
Yes
Self Diagnosis
Yes
Timer
24hr On/Off
Sleep Operation
Yes
Restart Delay (minute)
3
Display Light (On/Off)
Yes
Jet Cool
Yes
Fresh Dry
Yes
Indirect Air
Yes
Active Energy Control
Yes
Dry Contact
Yes
Power Supply
Indoor
10Y Compressor Warranty
No
