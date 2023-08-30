About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Inverter

Specs

Reviews

Support

Smart Inverter

BS-Q096J3A3

Smart Inverter

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

PERFORMANCE

Cooling Capacity (W)

2,696

Cooling Capacity ( Btu/h)

9,200

Capacity Rate (Min)

2,200 Btu/h

Capacity Rate (Max)

11,900 Btu/h

Power Input - Cooling/Heating

720 W

Power Input - Cooling/Heating (Max)

1050 W

Running Current - Cooling/Heating

4.0 A

Running Current - Cooling/Heating (Max)

6.0 A

EER (W/W)

3.74

EER ( Btu/W.h)

12.78

Power Supply

1 / 220~240 / 50 Ø / V / Hz

Air Flow Rate - Indoor (Max)

11.0 ㎥/min

Air Flow Rate - Outdoor (Max)

28 ㎥/min

Moisture Removal

0.4 l/h

Sound Level - Indoor (H/M/L/SL)

36/30/24/18 dB(A)+3

Sound Level - Outdoor (Max)

47 dB(A)+3

Standard Pipe length

7.5 m

Fan Type (Indoor)

Cross Flow Fan

Fan Type (Outdoor)

Fan,Propeller

Refrigerent (Kg)

R410A (0.58)

Piping Connections (Liquid Side)

6.35 mm

Piping Connections (Gas Side)

9.52 mm

Dimensions - Indoor (W*H*D) (mm)

837*302*189

Dimensions - Outdoor (W*H*D) (mm)

720*500*270

Net Weight - Indoor

8.5 Kg

Net Weight - Outdoor

20.5 Kg

TICKS

Number of Ticks

2

APPEARANCE - INDOOR

Tool Code

SJ

Remote

2 Way + Watt Option

Remote Controller Type

Wireless LCD

Grille Front Look

Sirius E (White)

Display

88 Display

APPEARANCE - OUTDOOR

Tool Code

UA3

Panel Type

Steel

Condenser Type

CU

FEATURE & FUNCTION

Anti bacteria air filter (Stallion Prefilter) (in Front Grille)

Yes (Top Filter)

Micro Dust Filter (single)

Yes

* Vane Horizontal

Normal

Temperature Control

Thermistor

Auto Clean

Yes

Natural Wind

Yes

Fan Speed (SH/H/MH/M/ML/L/SL)

7

Airflow Direction Control (up & Down)

Auto

Airflow Direction Control (left & right)

Manual

Setting Temperature Range - Cooling (°C)

16-30

Temperature Increment

1°C

Auto Operation (Micom Control)

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

Timer

24hr On/Off

Sleep Operation

Yes

Restart Delay (minute)

3

Display Light (On/Off)

Yes

Jet Cool

Yes

Fresh Dry

Yes

Indirect Air

Yes

Active Energy Control

Yes

Dry Contact

Yes

Power Supply

Indoor

10Y Compressor Warranty

No

What people are saying