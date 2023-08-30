About Cookies on This Site

UWC096CBMM1 Window Air Conditioner

Specs

Reviews

Support

UWC096CBMM1 Window Air Conditioner

UWC096CBMM1

UWC096CBMM1 Window Air Conditioner

Print

All specs

COOLING CAPACITY

Cooling capacity (Btu/h)

9,212

Cooling capacity (W)

2,700

POWER INPUT

Power Input (nor) W

880

Power Input (MAX) W

1,210

TICKS

Number of Ticks

1

RUNNING CURRENT

Running Current (nor) A

3.9

Running Current (MAX) A

5.7

STARTING CURRENT

Starting Current (A)

15.0

EER

Btu/hW

10.47

W/W

3.07

POWER SUPPLY

Φ,V,Hz

1,220-240,50

%

98%

AIR CIRCULATION

Air Circulation Indoor,Max / (㎥/min (ℓ/s)

8.5 / 142

Air Circulation Outdoor,Max / ㎥/min (ℓ/s)

15 / 250

MOISTURE REMOVAL

ℓ/h (pts/h)

0.9 / 1.81

NOISE LEVEL (SOUND PRESSURE,1M)

Indoor, High dB(A)±3

47

Low dB(A)±3

43

Outdoor, Max dB(A)±3

55

FEATURES

Temperature Control

Thermistor

Air Diflection

4-WAY

Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat

3/3

Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

Manual

Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

Auto

Remocon Type

Simple Remocon

Panel Touch Type

Yes

Auto Operation (Micom Control)

Yes

Timer

12Hr, On/Off

Air Discharge

Side by Side

Air Ventilation

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Power Cord AWG#:P*㎟

3*1.0 (10A)

CABINET TYPE

Chassis Type

Slide In-Out

REFRIGERANT CHARGE

Refrigerant (R-410A) Charge g

470 / 16.6

DIMENSIONS

Box (W x H x D) mm

600*380*555

Product (W x H x D) mm

693*465*598

NET WEIGHT

kg (lbs)

36 / 79.4

GROSS WEIGHT

kg (lbs)

39 / 86.0

ENERGY LABEL

Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

2575

Annual Energy Cost ($)

695

