We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar AI ThinQ™
High Resolution Audio
Studio-quality Sound for All
Alt text
*Google and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.
*B and C Series LG OLED TV's 65", 55" Only.
*Internet access and optional service subscriptions may be required.
**Chromecast, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.
Connect and Upgrade to Surround
Alt text
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
All specs
-
Speaker Output - Channel
-
5.1.2ch
-
Speaker Output - Total
-
570W
-
Speaker Output - Front
-
50W X 2
-
Speaker Output - Center
-
50W
-
Speaker Output - Surround
-
50W X 2
-
Speaker Output - Top
-
50W X 2
-
Subwoofer Output
-
220W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC
-
24bit/192kHz
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) - In / Out
-
2/1
-
USB
-
Yes
-
4K Pass through - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
WiFi (Multi Room Network)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync
-
Optical
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
HDMI ARC
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready
-
Yes
-
Sound Effects - Meridian
-
Yes
-
Sound Effects - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effects - Standard Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Effects - Music Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Effects - Bass Blast Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Effects - Cinema Mode
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - LPCM
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - WAV
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode - MP3
-
Yes
-
Audio Mode – AAC/AAC+
-
Yes
-
Speaker Power Consumption - Watts
-
65W
-
Standby Power Consumption - Watts
-
0.5W↓
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption - Watts
-
38W
-
Wall Mount
-
Yes (Included)
-
Remote Control
-
Yes (MA7)
-
Battery Size
-
AAA x 2
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes (Included)
-
Matching TV
-
55 ~ 65 inch
-
Dimension of Set - (W x H x D)mm
-
1443 x 63 x 146
-
Sub woofer - (W x H x D)mm
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Net Weight - Set - kg
-
7.5
-
Net Weight - Subwoofer - kg
-
7.8
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
SL10YG
LG Sound Bar AI ThinQ™