LG Sound Bar SL7Y

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG Sound Bar SL7Y

SL7Y

LG Sound Bar SL7Y

Immersive Sound, DTS Virtual:X

LG Sound Bar SL7Y with DTS Virtual:X technology delivers an immersive sound. Utilizing three front speakers and a subwoofer, DTS technology creates a more immersive experience with sound that surrounds you.

DTS Virtual:X is a immersive surround sound format that includes a height dimension for overhead atmospheric effects.
SL7Y_Soundbars_Immersive-Sound-DTS-Virtual-X-Desktop-sub

High Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, both of which can contribute to more accurate sound, and a more enjoyable listening experience.

Chromecast built-in

Stream all the music you love with Chromecast built-in. Simply open a cast-enabled app like Spotify, tap the cast button and the LG Sound Bar SL7Y will play it instantly.

*Internet access and optional service subscriptions may be required.
**Chromecast, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

Connect and Upgrade to Surround

Upgrade your existing LG Sound Bar SL7Y easily with the optional SPK8-S. The wireless rear speaker adds two audio channels to boost your system's power by 140 watts. Enjoy an elevated, powerful surround sound experience.

Allow the rear speaker SPK8-S to augment your audio system with two 70 watt speakers and a receiver. The two additional audio channels will boost your sound and captivate your audience constantly.

Alt text

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Versatile Connectivity

LG Sound Bar SL7Y has various inputs and convenient options such as HDMI, Optical and Bluetooth®.

Bluetooth, Stream Anything

Streaming music directly via Bluetooth® from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SL7Y.

TV Sound Sync

LG Sound Bar SL7Y can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® and optical. Enjoy more plentiful TV sound with a simple connection.
Print

All specs

SOUND

Speaker Output - Channel

3.1ch

Speaker Output - Total

420W

Speaker Output - Front

80W(45W+35W) x 2

Speaker Output - Center

40W

Subwoofer Output

220W (Wireless)

Audio DAC

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

Yes

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

1/1

USB

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes (v 4.0)

WiFi (Multi Room Network)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Sound Sync

Bluetooth/Optical

Google Cast

Yes

HDMI ARC

Yes

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Wireless Rear Speaker Ready

Yes

SOUND MODE

Sound Effects - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

Sound Effects - Bass Blast Mode

Yes

AUDIO MODE

Audio Mode - LPCM

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Digital

Yes

Audio Mode - DTS Digital Surround

Yes

Audio Mode - DTS Virtual X

Yes

Audio Mode - FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

Audio Mode - OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

Audio Mode - WAV

Yes

Audio Mode - MP3

Yes

Audio Mode - WMA

Yes

Audio Mode – AAC/AAC+

Yes

POWER

Speaker Power Consumption - Watts

38W

Standby Power Consumption - Watts

0.5W↓

Subwoofer Power Consumption - Watts

33W

ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount

Yes (Included)

Remote Control

Yes (MA7)

Battery Size

AAA x 2

Optical Cable

Yes (Included)

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Matching TV

49 inch↑

Dimension of Set - (W x H x D)mm

1060 x 57 x 85

Sub woofer - (W x H x D)mm

171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5

Net Weight - Set - kg

3.45

Net Weight - Subwoofer - kg

5.3

SL7Y

LG Sound Bar SL7Y