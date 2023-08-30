About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to buy

LG Sound Bar AI ThinQ™

SL8YG

LG Sound Bar AI ThinQ™

MERIDIAN Technology for Exceptional Sound

LG Sound Bar SL8YG includes Meridian's advanced digital signal processing technology. It creates a wide sound stage, rasing the sound to ear level and expanding the 2 channel input to 3 channel with no distortion.

Dimensional Sound for Immersion

The LG Sound Bar SL8YG meets Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to truly immerse you in the movies you love. The SL8YG supports 440W, 3.1.2 ch Dolby Atmos with an up-firing speaker.

High Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, both of which can contribute to more accurate sound, and a more enjoyable listening experience.

Studio-quality Sound for All

24-bit sound contains more data than lower-quality audio, and is the standard for high-resolution music. This feature converts lower-resolution audio to a high-resolution 24-bit format for a more premium listening experience.

Alt text

LG Sound Bar with the Google Assistant

LG Sound Bar SL8YG is the world's first sound bar that supports both the Google Assistant and Dolby Atmos. Now, the SL8YG follows your voice commands to find information and more by simply saying “Ok Google”.​

*Google and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

4K Video with High Resolution Audio

With the technology to pass through 4K HDR and Dolby Vision video without any drops in performance, the LG Sound Bar SL8YG delivers the complete viewing experience.

Chromecast built-in

Stream all the music you love with Chromecast built-in. Simply open a cast-enabled app like Spotify, tap the cast button and the LG Sound Bar SL8YG will play it instantly.

*Internet access and optional service subscriptions may be required.
**Chromecast, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

Connect and Upgrade to Surround

Upgrade your existing LG Sound Bar SL8YG easily with the optional SPK8-S. The wireless rear speaker adds two audio channels to boost your system's power by 140 watts. Enjoy an elevated, powerful surround sound experience.

Allow the rear speaker SPK8-S to augment your audio system with two 70 watt speakers and a receiver. The two additional audio channels will boost your sound and captivate your audience constantly.

Alt text

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Versatile Connectivity

LG Sound Bar SL8YG has various inputs and convenient options such as HDMI, Optical and Bluetooth®.
All specs

SOUND

Speaker Output - Channel

3.1.2ch

Speaker Output - Total

440W

Speaker Output - Front

50W X 2

Speaker Output - Center

40W

Speaker Output - Top

40W x 2

Subwoofer Output

220W (Wireless)

Audio DAC

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

Yes

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) - In / Out

1/1

USB

Yes

4K Pass through - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes (v 5.0)

WiFi (Multi Room Network)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Sound Sync

Optical

Google Cast

Yes

HDMI ARC

Yes

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Wireless Rear Speaker Ready

Yes

SOUND MODE

Sound Effects - Meridian

Yes

Sound Effects - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

Sound Effects - Standard Mode

Yes

Sound Effects - Music Mode

Yes

Sound Effects - Bass Blast Mode

Yes

Sound Effects - Cinema Mode

Yes

AUDIO MODE

Audio Mode - LPCM

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Digital

Yes

Audio Mode - DTS Digital Surround

Yes

Audio Mode - FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

Audio Mode - OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

Audio Mode - WAV

Yes

Audio Mode - MP3

Yes

Audio Mode – AAC/AAC+

Yes

POWER

Speaker Power Consumption - Watts

45W

Standby Power Consumption - Watts

0.5W ↓

Subwoofer Power Consumption - Watts

38W

ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount

Yes (Included)

Remote Control

Yes (MA7)

Battery Size

AAA x 2

Optical Cable

Yes (Included)

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Matching TV

49 inch ↑

Dimension of Set - (W x H x D)mm

1060 x 57 x 119

Sub woofer - (W x H x D)mm

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Net Weight - Set - kg

4.4

Net Weight - Subwoofer - kg

7.8

What people are saying

SL8YG

LG Sound Bar AI ThinQ™