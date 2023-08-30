About Cookies on This Site

LG SN6Y 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

DTS Virtual:X

Immerse yourself in the movies you love

Hear every detail. Transform any movie, TV show or playlist into an immersive, multidimensional audio experience. DTS Virtual:X envelops the listener with Virtual Height and Virtual Surround channels, plus enhanced bass and crystal-clear dialogue.
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
5.1 ch Surround Sound Expansion

 

Immerse yourself in sound

Hear sound all around you. Wirelessly pair with additional surround sound speakers for a full cinematic audio experience. 2.0 ch Rear Speaker Kit expansion delivers audio from behind for greater depth and immersive surround sound.

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio

A more lifelike listening experience

High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing. Higher sampling rates and bit depth provide sound quality that surpasses CDs. Enjoy stunning 24-bit/96kHz audio resolution — closer to the original sound.
AI Sound Pro

Audio that adapts to what you're watching

News. Sports. Drama. LG’s AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust sound levels, bringing out treble or bass based on what you’re watching. From powerful action to dramatic dialogue, hear your entertainment with crystal-clear, detailed audio.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Connectivity

See how simple premium sound can be

﻿Pairing is effortless. Bluetooth® technology, optical and HDMI ARC* combine for the best sound quality possible and simple connectivity.

*Included in select models only.

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

420 W

Main

1060 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1060 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Number of Speakers

7 EA

Output Power

420 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

11.7 kg

Main

3.45 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

