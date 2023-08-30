We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN6Y 3.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro
5.1 ch Surround Sound Expansion
Immerse yourself in sound
Hear sound all around you. Wirelessly pair with additional surround sound speakers for a full cinematic audio experience. 2.0 ch Rear Speaker Kit expansion delivers audio from behind for greater depth and immersive surround sound.
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
*Included in select models only.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Main
-
1060 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All specs
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
-
Main
-
1060 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
7 EA
-
Output Power
-
420 W
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
38 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
11.7 kg
-
Main
-
3.45 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8 kg
