Promotion Period: 01 January to 31 December 2025

Promotion: Choose the perfect fit for your needs with the flexibility of a 1-Year or 5-Year filter package for the LG Tankless Water Purifier.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

MODEL 1-Year Filter Package 5-Year Filter Maintenance Package* WD518AN • 1 pre-carbon filter and 1 UF filter pre-installed • Additional pre-carbon filter will be provided upon delivery for self-replacement • 1 pre-carbon filter and 1 UF filter pre-installed • Delivery of pre-carbon filter every 6 months for self-replacement • Delivery of UF filter annually for self-replacement WD516AN • 1 pre-carbon filter and 1 UF filter pre-installed • Additional pre-carbon filter will be provided upon delivery for self-replacement • 1 pre-carbon filter and 1 UF filter pre-installed • Delivery of pre-carbon filter every 6 months for self-replacement • Delivery of UF filter annually for self-replacement

*With effect from 14 January 2025, LG provides filter delivery services for customer’s self-replacement, subject to appointment within the agreed number of times.

Terms & Conditions (5-Year Filter Package)

1. The 5-Year Filter Package (the “Filter Package”) only applies to LG water purifier(s) purchased in Singapore and installed in Singapore residential units.

2. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof.

3. The Filter Package is provided on a fee basis, include prevailing GST tax. Prices quoted are in Singapore currency (SGD) and subject to change without prior notice.

4. The customer must make payment prior to the commencement of Filter Package.

5. Filter delivery only applies to residential addresses within mainland Singapore with the exclusion of remote/restricted areas at LGE’s discretion, such as Alps Avenue, Jurong Island, Sentosa, Senoko, Changi Cargo Complex and Ferry Terminals. Additional charges may apply to remote/restricted areas. For avoidance of doubt, the filter can only be delivered to the same address specified on the receipt and where the LG water purifier is installed.

6. Filter delivery appointments are subject to slot availability.

7. LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd (the “LGE”) will contact customers to schedule filter delivery. Customers are responsible for performing the self-replacement of the filter.

8. Filter will be delivered according to LGE recommendation, based on usage or the agreed number of times of replacements.

9. The Filter Package excludes filter replacement service, professional cleaning service and filter leakage inspection service.

10. The customer shall inform LGE at least three (3) working day in advance if there is any cancellation of the scheduled filter delivery appointment.

11. LGE will not be liable for damages or failure of the water purifier, or its controls if it has been altered or repaired by the customer or any personnel other than LGE’s authorized personnel.

12. LGE shall not be under liability for any injury, damage, or loss whether consequential, special, indirect or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the supply of goods or services, even if due to the negligence of the LGE.

13. Notwithstanding any other provision of these terms and conditions, LGE’s total cumulative liability for any act or omission, shall not exceed 20% of the fee payable by the customer under the Filter Package.

14. LGE reserves the right to void the Filter Package that are not fully utilized within five (5) years from the date of installation of the water purifier, and any remaining fee will not be refunded.

15. Filter not delivered within the agreed time frame will be considered void.

16. LGE reserves the right to make revision of, cancellation of or supplement the terms and conditions without further notice.

17. These terms and conditions are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

*Customer who have purchased the 5-year Filter Package between 1 January and 13 January 2025 will continue to enjoy the filter replacement service, professional cleaning service and filter leakage inspection service. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof.

Terms & Conditions (1-Year Filter Package)

1. The 1-Year Filter Package (the “Filter Package”) only applies to LG water purifier(s) purchased in Singapore and installed in Singapore residential units.

2. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof.

3. The Filter Package is provided on a fee basis, include prevailing GST tax. Prices quoted are in Singapore currency (SGD) and subject to change without prior notice.

4. The customer must make payment prior to the commencement of Filter Package.

5. Filter delivery only applies to residential addresses within mainland Singapore with the exclusion of remote/restricted areas at LGE’s discretion, such as Alps Avenue, Jurong Island, Sentosa, Senoko, Changi Cargo Complex and Ferry Terminals. Additional charges may apply to remote/restricted areas.

6. Additional pre-carbon filter will be provided upon delivery of the water purifier for self-replacement. Customers are responsible for performing the self-replacement of the filter.

7. The Filter Package excludes filter replacement service, professional cleaning service and filter leakage inspection service.

8. LGE will not be liable for damages or failure of the water purifier, or its controls if it has been altered or repaired by the customer or any personnel other than LGE’s authorized personnel.

9. LGE shall not be under liability for any injury, damage, or loss whether consequential, special, indirect or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the supply of goods or services, even if due to the negligence of the LGE.

10. Notwithstanding any other provision of these terms and conditions, LGE’s total cumulative liability for any act or omission, shall not exceed 20% of the fee payable by the customer under the Filter Package.

11. LGE reserves the right to void the Filter Package that are not fully utilized within one (1) year from the date of installation of the water purifier, and any remaining fee will not be refunded.

12. Filter not delivered within the agreed time frame will be considered void.

13. LGE reserves the right to make revision of, cancellation of or supplement the terms and conditions without further notice.

14. These terms and conditions are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd