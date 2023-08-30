LG NANO80 55" NanoCell 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort
The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"
1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Image simulated.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.
*Image simulated.
*Images simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.
*Image simulated.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5, JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22
Your Central Hub of Convenience
Intelligent LG ThinQ™ AI makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem.
A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen
*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
**Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
***Supported service may differ by country.
****The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160
-
NanoCell Display
-
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Biliion Rich Colors
-
Yes
-
Dimming
-
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
-
Edge
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 50Hz
-
Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
-
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-
ALLM
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
-
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
ThinQ™
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (2.0ch)
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ App
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes (Magic Remote Controller)
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
webOS5.0
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Cable
-
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
HDMI
-
2 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Version
-
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
-
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
95
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Standard
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)
-
4
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)
-
47
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)
-
173
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
-
17.4
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
-
17.6
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1232 x 716 x 63.6
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1232 x 771 x 232
-
Remote
-
MR20
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
-
300 x 300
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
OLW480A/B
55NANO80TNA
LG NANO80 55" NanoCell 4K TV