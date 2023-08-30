We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32LS5700 Smart TV
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
80
-
Resolution
-
1920x1080
-
BLU Type
-
Edge
-
Dynamic Motion Clarity Index
-
200
-
Aspect Ratio
-
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
-
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p), Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p), RF (1080p /1080i / 720p)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (Basic)
-
Smart Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer /local dimming
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
-
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
-
7 Modes (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes (3 mode)
-
Mute
-
Yes (Normal)
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes (Support Flash 10 & HTML 5)
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Yes(search only)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Subtitle
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
-
Yes (Ready)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
e-Streamer
-
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Edit (Add/Delete)
-
Yes
-
Channel Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
TV w/o Stand (W x H x D)
-
746 x 462 x 35.5
-
Weight w/o Stand
-
8.3kg
-
TV With Stand (W x H x D)
-
746 x 527 x 204
-
Weight With Stand
-
9.7kg
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
-
32
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
USB 2.0
-
3 (1: Hub)
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
4
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
AV In
-
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes
-
LAN (For Modem)
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Media Link
-
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
-
Yes
-
WiFi Display
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
jpeg
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
USB Version (& Speed)
-
2.0
-
USB Hub
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Quick Menu
-
Aspect Ratio, Clear Voice2, Picture Mode, Sound Mode, Sleep Timer, Audio, Skip On/Off, USB Device
-
Conventional Remote
-
S-con
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
Ready
-
Modes ( 4 modes/ 3modes)
-
3 mode
-
DVR Type I (B/I, Ready)
-
Yes (Ready)
-
DVR Type (Digital / Analog)
-
Digital only
-
Watch & Recording
-
Yes
-
Time Shift Signal
-
Yes
