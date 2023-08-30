About Cookies on This Site

LG 32LS5700 Smart TV

LG 32LS5700 Smart TV

32LS5700

LG 32LS5700 Smart TV

DISPLAY SCREEN

Screen Size

80

Resolution

1920x1080

BLU Type

Edge

Dynamic Motion Clarity Index

200

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Just Scan (0% overscan)

HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p), Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p), RF (1080p /1080i / 720p)

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Yes (Basic)

Smart Enhancer

Yes

Contrast Optimizer /local dimming

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W+10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Infinite Sound

Virtual Surround

Sound Mode

7 Modes (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Yes (3 mode)

Mute

Yes (Normal)

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

SMART TV

App Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes (Support Flash 10 & HTML 5)

Social Center

Yes

Skype

Yes

Search & Recommendation

Yes(search only)

SPECIAL

Smart Energy Saving

Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Closed Caption

Subtitle

Camera (Ready/Built-in)

Yes (Ready)

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

e-Streamer

Yes

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Channel Edit (Add/Delete)

Yes

Channel Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On Time/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV w/o Stand (W x H x D)

746 x 462 x 35.5

Weight w/o Stand

8.3kg

TV With Stand (W x H x D)

746 x 527 x 204

Weight With Stand

9.7kg

COMMON SPEC

Screen Size ( Inch )

32

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

INTERFACE

USB 2.0

3 (1: Hub)

USB 2.0

Yes

HDMI In

4

RF In

Yes

AV In

Yes

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

Yes

PC Audio Input

Yes

LAN (For Modem)

Yes

Digital Audio Out

Yes

NETWORK

Wifi

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

WiFi Direct

Yes

Media Link

Yes

DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

Yes

WiFi Display

Yes

WiDi

Yes

USB 2.0

Picture

jpeg

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

USB Version (& Speed)

2.0

USB Hub

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

EZ OSD(MENU SYSTEM)

Quick Menu

Aspect Ratio, Clear Voice2, Picture Mode, Sound Mode, Sleep Timer, Audio, Skip On/Off, USB Device

REMOTE CONTROL

Conventional Remote

S-con

Magic Motion Remote Control

Ready

Modes ( 4 modes/ 3modes)

3 mode

DVR

DVR Type I (B/I, Ready)

Yes (Ready)

DVR Type (Digital / Analog)

Digital only

Watch & Recording

Yes

Time Shift Signal

Yes

