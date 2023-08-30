About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero Handstick 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Inverter Motor™

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CordZero Handstick 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Inverter Motor™

VS8400SCW

LG CordZero Handstick 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Inverter Motor™

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Accessory

Built-in Brush

Brush

Anti Tangle

Type

Cordless 2 in 1

Handling

180 Degree Head Rotation

Charging Indicator

Yes

Battery Life Remaining

Yes

Upright Standing

Yes

Control Type

Handle Control

LED Vision

Yes

POWER

Operation Time (Regular Mode)

60 min

Floor Pickup

94%

Voltage

18 V

Operation Time (Power Mode)

40 min

BATTERY

Changing battery

2 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries

Type

Dual PowerPack

Charging time

4.5 hours

DUSTBIN

Dust Capacity (L)

0.35 L

WEIGHT

Body Net (Kg)

2.8

DIMENSION

Body (mm) ( W x D x H )

270 x 190 x 1105

What people are saying