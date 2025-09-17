We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick Vacuum (Black)
*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone (Android 4.1.2 or later or IOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ™ app.
Mobile and Home Wi-Fi data connection required.
Included Power Drive™ Nozzles
Accessories and Cleaning Tools
Key Specs
Body Color (Cleaner)
Black
Kompressor Technology
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
All specs
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096589076
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Cleaning Brush
No
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Power Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
20
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
Weight (kg)
2.9
FEATURES (CLEANER)
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
Auto Stop&Go
No
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Charging and Storage
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Cyclone Technology
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
No
Kompressor Technology
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
Type
Cordless Hand Stick
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Cleaner)
Black
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
Slim LED Nozzle
Yes
LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
Yes
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
Smart steam mop
No
Spray Mop Nozzle
No
Steam Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle
No
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Accessory Bag
No
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
Yes
Extendable Hose Extension
No
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.1
Max Suction Power (W)
220
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Cleaning History
Yes
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
