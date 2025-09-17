Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick Vacuum (Black)

A9K-AQUA
A9K-AQUA front view
A9K-AQUA front view

Key Features

  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
  • Rechargeable Battery - up to 60 min Run Time
  • Thumb Touch Control
  • 5 Step Filtration System with High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter
  • Removable and Washable Filters
Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

Powerful Suction for a
More Complete Clean

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at high speed to generate powerful suction that can lift dirt particles easily.
LG CordZero vacuum cleaner with Kompressor technology and 10-year warranty, showing smart inverter motor feature.

Durable Cleaning Technology with 10-year warranty

The Smart Inverter Motor™ is a brushless design with minimal mechanical friction during operation. This improves the durability of the motor enabling LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor.
Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, the Kompressor lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear the contents.

*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

Power Drive Mop™

Power Drive Mop™

Reduce cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time.
Detach the tank for convenient cleaning and refilling.
3-Step Water Control

3-Step Water Control

Choose between low or high water supply depending on your cleaning requirements. Water is then automatically supplied from the water tank to the mop pads during cleaning.
Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero®  handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways:

Wall-mount mode, Floor-stand mode and Compact mode.

Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Activate your vacuum easily with one touch control. On, off and adjust power levels with a touch of your thumb. It's that easy.
Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

With a 4 stage extension capability, the telescopic pipe lets users adjust the length to their preferred height for comfortable use.
LG filters for clean water: metal, pre, and fine dust filter shown with flowing water from tap.

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to dry completely before placing them back in the vacuum.

*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.

5-Step Filtration System with High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter

5-Step Filtration System with High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Woman sits at table checking cleaning history on phone, LG CordZero vacuum in modern living room.

Manage Your Vacuum With Ease

ThinQ™ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ by
alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged, 
as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

*Compatible smartphone (Android 4.1.2 or later or IOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ™ app.
Mobile and Home Wi-Fi data connection required.

Included Power Drive™ Nozzles

Power Drive Mop™

Reduce your cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time.

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

Vacuum pet hair off fabric surfaces like sofas, pet furniture, and bedding.

Accessories and Cleaning Tools

Crevice Tool

The crevice tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool

The combination tool is a 2 in 1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.
Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Black

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

All specs

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096589076

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Power Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

  • Weight (kg)

    2.9

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Auto Stop&Go

    No

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    No

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Type

    Cordless Hand Stick

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Black

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim LED Nozzle

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    Yes

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Smart steam mop

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    Yes

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.1

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

