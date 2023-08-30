About Cookies on This Site

5.1 ch Blu-ray HTS

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.1 ch Blu-ray HTS

HB806TM

5.1 ch Blu-ray HTS

Print

All specs

AMPLIFIER

Channel

5.1 CH

Power Output - Total

850W

Power Output - Front

136 x 2

Power Output - Center

136

Power Output - Surround

136 x 2

Power Output - Subwoofer

170

Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Front

141WX2

Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Center

141W

Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Surround

141W X 2

Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Sub-woofer

145W (Passive)

INPUT & OUTPUT

Front - Display

FLD

USB 2.0

Yes

Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

2

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Audio Input - Audio L/R

Yes

Audio Input - Optical

1

HDMI - Out

1

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Ethernet - RJ45

Yes

Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

5.1Ch

CONVENIENCE

SIMPLINK

Yes

Time bar

Yes

Instant tray open

Yes

Booting Time

Yes

Firmware update

Yes

Loading Time

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Smart phone remote control support

Yes

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

USB Recording(2X, CD only)

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

TV Sound ez Set-up

Yes

Mic - Mic Volume

Yes

Mic - Echo Volume

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes (Auto)

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

RADIO

Band

FM

Preset Memory

50

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning up / down

Yes

Preset up / down

Yes

ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Type

CB1

FM Antenna

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Speaker Cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

POWER

SMPS

Wide

Power Off Consumption

0.09W ↓

Power Consumption

110W

SPEAKER

Front - SPL

81dB

Front - System

Bass Reflex

Front - Tweeter Unit

1" Dome

Front - Woofer Unit

3" Parabora (2EA)

Front - Impedance

'3Ω

Front - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Rear - Woofer Unit

3" Parabora (2EA)

Rear - Impedance

'3Ω

Rear - Magnectic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Center - Impedance

'3Ω

Subwoofer - Model Name

SH85TM-W

Subwoofer - SPL

83dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

7 " Cone

Subwoofer - Impedance

3 Ω

