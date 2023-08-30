We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 ch Blu-ray HTS
All specs
-
Channel
-
5.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
850W
-
Power Output - Front
-
136 x 2
-
Power Output - Center
-
136
-
Power Output - Surround
-
136 x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
-
170
-
Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Front
-
141WX2
-
Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Center
-
141W
-
Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Surround
-
141W X 2
-
Power Output THD 10% (3Ω / 3Ω) - Sub-woofer
-
145W (Passive)
-
Front - Display
-
FLD
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
-
2
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
-
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
-
1
-
HDMI - Out
-
1
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
-
Yes
-
Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel
-
5.1Ch
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Time bar
-
Yes
-
Instant tray open
-
Yes
-
Booting Time
-
Yes
-
Firmware update
-
Yes
-
Loading Time
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
Smart phone remote control support
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
USB Recording(2X, CD only)
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
-
Yes
-
Mic - Mic Volume
-
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes (Auto)
-
CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes
-
Band
-
FM
-
Preset Memory
-
50
-
Tuner Type
-
PLL
-
Tuning up / down
-
Yes
-
Preset up / down
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
-
CB1
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
SMPS
-
Wide
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.09W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
110W
-
Front - SPL
-
81dB
-
Front - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
-
1" Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
-
3" Parabora (2EA)
-
Front - Impedance
-
'3Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non Shielded Type
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
-
3" Parabora (2EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
-
'3Ω
-
Rear - Magnectic Shielding
-
Non Shielded Type
-
Center - Impedance
-
'3Ω
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
-
SH85TM-W
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
7 " Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3 Ω
