10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine in Essence White

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*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens. Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the Wrinkle Care option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment. The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.