LG 10kg Front Load Washing Machine Bundle with 10kg Dryer in White

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with ""Normal"" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Save Time to Enjoy Life Better
TurboWash™ technology cleans your laundry in 39 minutes. Spend less time doing laundry and more time enjoying life.
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
-
10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
-
LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer in White
Summary
Dimension (mm)
All specs
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes
-
Steam™
-
Steam+
-
Turbowash
-
39 Min
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
4ticks
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Door Rim Color
-
Silver
-
Display Background color
-
Black Main + Silver Button
-
Dial Knop
-
Chrome
-
Knob Deco
-
Silver
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10
-
Spin speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Detergent water (Circulation)
-
Yes
-
3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
-
Yes
-
Door Switch type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
-
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
-
68
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
STS Slim Lifter
-
Contol-Program selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Contol-Diaplay Type
-
White LED
-
Contol-Figure indicator
-
18:88
-
Contol-Delay timer
-
3-19 hrs
-
Contol-Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Contol-Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Contol-Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Contol-Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
-
14
-
General - Cotton
-
Yes
-
General - Cotton +
-
Yes
-
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
General -Easy Care
-
Yes
-
General - Duvet
-
Yes
-
General - Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Special - Turbo Wash 39
-
Yes
-
Special - Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Special - Speed14
-
Yes
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
-
Yes
-
Special - Delicates
-
Yes
-
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
-
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
-
Yes
-
Wash Option - Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Normal
-
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
-
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
600x565x850
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
660x660x890
-
Weight(kg)
-
70
-
Weight include packing(kg)
-
74
CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD PRODUCT FICHE(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
F4V7RBP1WK
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
10.0
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
4ticks
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton cold 1400
NEW ENERGY STANDARD PRODUCT FICHE(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
F4V7RBP1WK
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
10
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
Summary
All specs
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
3 Levels
-
Favourite
-
No
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 660
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
-
1115
-
Weight (kg)
-
56.0
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
PROGRAMS
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Warm Air
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Objet Platinum Care+
LG Objet premium support: priority assistance, expert help, and tailored solutions.