10KG, Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Control in Middle Black
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.
Auto Restart
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
FAQ
What cycle do I wash clothes on?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. However, with a smart LG Washing Machine, you can simply load in your washing and let your appliance do the hard work. AI technology built into LG Washing Machines is clever enough to analyse your laundry and automatically select the most appropriate cycle based on the quantity and characteristics of your clothing.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).
Will I need to clean the machine often?
It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However, LG top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with the lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash. Refer to the Owner's Manual for instructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.
