10KG, Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Control in Middle Black

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Smart Motion
  • TurboDrum
  • Punch+3
  • Auto Pre-Wash
  • Side Water Fall
More
inverter10
sInverter
sdiagnosis

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?
Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Motion<br>3

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™<br>3

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Punch 3

Punch 3

Punch +3

Punch +3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection
Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.
Safe & Convenient Design

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

FAQ

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. However, with a smart LG Washing Machine, you can simply load in your washing and let your appliance do the hard work. AI technology built into LG Washing Machines is clever enough to analyse your laundry and automatically select the most appropriate cycle based on the quantity and characteristics of your clothing.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

Q.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

A.

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However, LG top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with the lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash. Refer to the Owner's Manual for instructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

Table Caption
FeaturesT2310VSAWT2108VSAWT2109VSABT2311VSAB
T2310VSAW
10kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2108VSAW
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2109VSAB
9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2311VSAB
11kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity 10kg8kg9kg11kg
Dimensions (W X H X D)590 x 960 x 606 mm540 x 925 x 540 mm540 x 925 x 540 mm590 x 965 x 610 mm
Smart InverterYesYesYesYes
Smart MotionYesYesYesYes
TurboWash360™NoNoNoNo
nullNoNoNoNo
Buy NowBUY NOWBuy NowBuy Now
All specs

