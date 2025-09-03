We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10/6kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washer Dryer Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with ""Normal"" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Save Time to Enjoy Life Better
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
- Larger Display
- Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
- 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
- 10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
All specs
BASIC SPEC.
Color
White
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
CADR (CMH)
No
CADR (CMM)
250.0
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
32
Display(Method)
LCD + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Exterior Design
No
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
Power input (W)
35
[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
Rated Voltage
No
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
AAFA Certification
No
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW20.AHK
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-03
Manufacturer (Importer)
BRI(LG Electronics)
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)
No
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
4.2
[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
Weight_Net (g)
415
FEATURES
Battery
No
CO₂ Detection
No
360˚ Clean
No
Battery Charge Time
No
Child Lock
Yes
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
No
Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Filter Replacement Alarm
No
Ionizer
No
Mood Lighting
No
Mosquito Away
No
Odor Display
No
Particle Density Display
No
Pet Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
Yes
Remote Controller
No
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
Sleep Mode
Yes
Sleep Timer
No
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
No
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
UVnano
No
UWB Sensor
No
Voice Guidance
No
Wireless
No
Wireless Charging Function
No
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
USB Type
No
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
AQI Status / Report
No
Filter Life Monitoring
No
Puricare Mini Application
No
Smart Device Connectivity
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All specs
DIMENSION
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
600x565x850
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660x660x890
Weight(kg)
73
Weight include packing(kg)
77
DESIGN
Body Color
Black
Door Type
Tempered Glass
Door Rim Color
Chrome
Display Background color
Black Main <br/> + Dark Grey Button
Dial Knop
Chrome
Knob Deco
Silver
KEY FEATURES
AI DD™
Yes
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
Steam™
Steam
Turbowash
39 Min
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
Add Item
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
BASIC
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
6
Spin speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Auto Restart
Yes
Standby Power zero
Yes
Spray Detergent water (Circulation)
Yes
3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
Yes
Door Switch type
Auto Door
Door Openning Angle (º)
150
Drum Volume (liters)
68
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
Inner Drum
Embossing
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
Contol-Program selector
Dial + Touch
Contol-Diaplay Type
White LED
Contol-Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
Contol-Delay timer
3-19 hrs
Contol-Start/Pause Indication
Yes
Contol-Door Lock Indication
Yes
Contol-Error Message Indication
Yes
Contol-Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
Cycle No.
14
General - Cotton
Yes
General - Cotton +
Yes
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
General -Easy Care
Yes
Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
Yes
Caring - Steam Refresh (WD Only)
Yes
Special - Speed14
Yes
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)
Yes
Special - Delicates
Yes
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
Special - TurboWash 39
Yes
Special - Dry Only
Yes
Special - Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Prewash
Yes
Steam
Yes
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
Child-Lock
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Beeper On/Off
Yes
Turbo wash
Yes
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
Dry Option (WD Only) - Normal Eco
Yes
Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.
Yes
Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron
Yes
Dry Option (WD Only) - Cupboard(Normal)
Yes
Dry Option (WD Only) - Eco Hybrid
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
Baby Wear
Yes
Kids Wear
Yes
School Uniform
Yes
Swimming Wear
Yes
Rainy Season
Yes
Jeans
Yes
Sweat Stain
Yes
Deodorization
Yes
Single Garments
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
Dry 30
Yes
Dry 60
Yes
Turbo Dry
Yes
Shirt Dry
Yes
NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH CYCLE)
Brand
LG
Model
F4V7RRP2WE
Dry Capacity (KG)
6
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)
Brand
LG
Model
F4V7RFP2EK
Wash Capacity (KG)
10
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH+DRY CYCLE)
Brand
LG
Model
F4V7RRP2WE
Dry Capacity (KG)
6
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
