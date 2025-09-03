Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
10/6kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washer Dryer Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

10/6kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washer Dryer Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

10/6kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washer Dryer Bundle with 32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

FV1410H3BA.AS35GG
FV1410H3BA.AS35GG
FV1410H3BA.ABLQESL
AS35GGW20.AHK
FV1410H3BA.AS35GG
FV1410H3BA.ABLQESL
AS35GGW20.AHK

Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™
  • ezDispens™
  • TurboWash™ 39min
  • Steam+™
  • Bigger Capacity
  • ThinQ™
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
AS35GGW20

AS35GGW20

32㎡ PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier

FV1410H3BA

FV1410H3BA

10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

ezDispense™ automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent and its softner compartment can be used for up to 35 loads of extra detergent.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with ""Normal"" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™

Save Time to Enjoy Life Better

TurboWash™ technology cleans your laundry in 59 minutes. Spend less time doing laundry and more time enjoying life.

Laundry is being done in the washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

There are A letter on the stage in front of the world map background.
Energy Efficiency

Market Leading Energy Efficiency

Achieve A grade* that the most energy efficient class according to EU energy grade (A to G)** with TurboWash™ technology.
Top Class Efficiency

A grade

Energy Saving***

49.10%

*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic
Steam ™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam ™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
wm-vivace-v750-white-06-2-steam-plus-d
There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

BASIC SPEC.

Color

White

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

No

CADR (CMM)

250.0

[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)

32

Display(Method)

LCD + Touch Button

Energy Grade

Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

53 / 25

Power input (W)

35

[PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS35GGW20.AHK

Country of Origin

China

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2025-03

Manufacturer (Importer)

BRI(LG Electronics)

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 500 x 240

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

No

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

4.2

[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

5.7

Weight_Net (g)

415

FEATURES

Battery

No

CO₂ Detection

No

360˚ Clean

No

Battery Charge Time

No

Child Lock

Yes

Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

No

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Mosquito Away

No

Odor Display

No

Particle Density Display

No

Pet Mode

Yes

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

No

Purification Mode/Clean Booster

No

Purification Mode/Dual Mode

No

Purification Mode/Single Mode

No

Purification Mode/Smart Mode

Yes

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

No

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

No

Standby Power(Below 1W)

No

Usage Time (Fully Charged)

No

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

Voice Guidance

No

Wireless

No

Wireless Charging Function

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

USB Type

No

[App] Auto On / Off

Yes

AQI Status / Report

No

Filter Life Monitoring

No

Puricare Mini Application

No

Smart Device Connectivity

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSION

Dimension (W*D*H mm)

600x565x850

Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

660x660x890

Weight(kg)

73

Weight include packing(kg)

77

DESIGN

Body Color

Black

Door Type

Tempered Glass

Door Rim Color

Chrome

Display Background color

Black Main <br/> + Dark Grey Button

Dial Knop

Chrome

Knob Deco

Silver

KEY FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

Steam™

Steam

Turbowash

39 Min

Energy Efficiency Class

4ticks

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

BASIC

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

6

Spin speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature(℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power zero

Yes

Spray Detergent water (Circulation)

Yes

3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)

Yes

Door Switch type

Auto Door

Door Openning Angle (º)

150

Drum Volume (liters)

68

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

Contol-Program selector

Dial + Touch

Contol-Diaplay Type

White LED

Contol-Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

18:88

Contol-Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Contol-Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Contol-Door Lock Indication

Yes

Contol-Error Message Indication

Yes

Contol-Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No.

14

General - Cotton

Yes

General - Cotton +

Yes

General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

General -Easy Care

Yes

Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)

Yes

Caring - Steam Refresh (WD Only)

Yes

Special - Speed14

Yes

Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

Yes

Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)

Yes

Special - Delicates

Yes

Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Special - TurboWash 39

Yes

Special - Dry Only

Yes

Special - Tub Clean

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Steam

Yes

Time Delay(Delay End)

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Turbo wash

Yes

Wash Option - Normal

Yes

Rinse Option - Rinse+

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Normal Eco

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Cupboard(Normal)

Yes

Dry Option (WD Only) - Eco Hybrid

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH CYCLE)

Brand

LG

Model

F4V7RRP2WE

Dry Capacity (KG)

6

Energy Efficiency Class

4ticks

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Standard Washing Program

Cotton cold 1400

CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

F4V7RFP2EK

Wash Capacity (KG)

10

Energy Efficiency Class

4ticks

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Standard Washing Program

Cotton cold 1400

NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Brand

LG

Model

F4V7RRP2WE

Dry Capacity (KG)

6

Energy Efficiency Class

4ticks

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Standard Washing Program

Cotton cold 1400

