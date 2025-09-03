Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Navy Blue Bundle with 30L NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black

*'Internal Sterilize' automatically sterilizes cold, hot, and ambient internal pipes once a week, and sterilize including the cold water module, once every 4 weeks. In case of manual operation, 'Internal Sterilize' sterilize including cold water module. 'Internal Sterilize' takes about 15 minutes excluding the cold water module and about 30 minutes including the cold water module, and you can check the sterilization usage information through the LG ThinQTM app. If you turn off the sterilization scheduler in the LG ThinQTM app, it will not work automatically. If an abnormality occurs in the product during sterilization, the function may not operate normally.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*When 'Outlet Sterilize' operate, hot water is dispensing, so put a container of 300ml or more under the water outlet. Be careful of dispensing hot water when 'Outlet Sterilize' operate. 'Outlet Sterilize' takes about 10 minutes, and you can check the sterilization usage information through the LG ThinQTM app.

*The 99.99% sterilizing power of 'Internal Sterilize' & 'Outlet Sterilize' is the test result conducted by Korean test institutes KTL, KCL and KOTITI for representative model (WD505AW) based on the LG's internal

evaluation method. And there may be differences depending on the operating environment such as ambient temperature. (21.05).

- Test bacteria: E. coli, S. aureus, P. aeruginosa (3 types of bacteria were selected among indicator bacteria for evaluation of sterilization performance and drinking water quality standards)

- Test Methods

1) Floating bacteria: At an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, after

contaminating the internal pipe of the water purifier with water containing test bacteria, operate the sterilization function, and compare the degree of reduction in the number of viable bacteria before and after the sterilization function.

2) Adhesive bacteria: At an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, after forming a biofilm to the internal pipe of water purifier by attaching test bacteria for more than 5 to 7 days, operate the sterilization function, and compare the degree of reduction in the number of viable bacteria before and after the

sterilization function.

*The sterilization range is filter and the internal pipe from the filter to the water outlet.

