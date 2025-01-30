LG Launches New HVAC Academy

Mr. Sunghan Jung (2nd left), President of LG Electronics (Thailand), Mr. Kirae Lee (far left), ES Product Director, and Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn (far right), Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning (SAC) at the grand opening ceremony of LG HVAC Academy at Rajanakarn Building, Sathorn, Bangkok

Bangkok, 30 January 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global leader in air conditioning innovation, has unveiled its new LG HVAC Academy in Thailand. The modern training facility, certified by the Department of Skill Development, aims to enhance the expertise of air conditioning technicians and support dealer partners in comprehensive talent development. The academy features advanced technology infrastructure and expanded training curricula, in alignment with LG's global HVAC training center standards worldwide. Through this initiative, LG targets to train and upskill 1,700 air conditioning technicians in Thailand by 2025.

The new LG HVAC Academy, located on the first floor of Rajanakarn Building in Bangkok's Sathorn district, is LG's 81st global HVAC training center. The facility is officially authorized by the Department of Skill Development, Ministry of Labor, to conduct national skill standard testing. The academy offers Level 1 and Level 2 professional certification programs for Air-conditioning Technician (Home and Small Commercial Use), featuring both theoretical and practical training modules. The curriculum comprehensively covers fundamental operating principles, installation and maintenance procedures, troubleshooting techniques, and safety protocols. Participants can obtain National Skill Standard Certification upon completion.

Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn, Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning (SAC), LG Electronics Thailand, with the air-conditioning solution display in LG HVAC Academy

Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn, Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning (SAC) at LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “As Thailand's leader in air conditioning innovation, LG recognizes the importance of enhancing expertise in air conditioning technicians for business partners. We are committed to elevating our training standards and modernizing our curricula to upskill technicians through advanced knowledge and skills, keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology. This new training center, which replaces our previous skill standard testing facility launched in 2021, not only offers more advanced technology and facilities but is also now certified to conduct Level 2 professional testing for Air-conditioning Technician (Home and Small Commercial Use) – the first time for LG Thailand. Furthermore, Thailand’s LG HVAC Academy operates under the same standards as LG's 80 other training facilities worldwide, reinforcing our position as a true global leader in both residential and commercial air conditioning industries.”

The LG HVAC Academy delivers globally standardized training services through systematic course structures and diverse equipment and technology. The comprehensive training program covers all aspects of customer business needs, including product knowledge, proper HVAC system design, installation and maintenance procedures, troubleshooting techniques, and safety protocols. The academy welcomes participants who hold vocational certificates or higher qualifications, as well as dealer partners interested in training their technical teams. For more information, please contact Mr. Phatcharakorn Sangboon, LG HVAC Academy Trainer, at p.sangboon@lge.com or LG Information Center at 02-057-5757.