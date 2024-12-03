Bangkok, December 3, 2024 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a provider of business solutions and display technologies, has announced a significant collaboration to install high-performance commercial displays worth over 500 million baht at the 'One Bangkok' project. This mega-development combines premium office buildings, luxury hotels and residences, lifestyle amenities, and green spaces under the concept of 'The Heart of Bangkok'. The partnership between these two industry giants aims to elevate user experiences and enhance the project's grandeur by installing LG's advanced commercial displays. This aligns with One Bangkok's vision of creating smart buildings utilizing cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, it supports the project's pursuit of WELL certification, focusing on improving occupants' quality of life by integrating innovative display solutions with people-friendly environments.

LG's commercial displays will enhance One Bangkok's ambiance with over 4,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor LED screens, offering bright and sharp visuals. The project's exterior gardens and The Storeys zone will feature Media Arts displays, similar to those used in iconic global locations. Digital signage near elevators will present high-resolution images, easily controlled via the modern webOS platform. Retail spaces will utilize high-definition displays manageable through mobile devices and websites. The Ritz Carlton hotel will install LG's 4K UHD smart TVs in its hotel TV system, featuring slim designs and crisp image quality. The Pro:Centric Direct content management system will elevate guest experiences with customizable interfaces and smart content control through IoT. LG's intelligent software and control systems will enhance operational efficiency, allowing for energy-saving scheduling and effective content management. All these elements will work in harmony to create a modern, aesthetically pleasing, and highly efficient environment for One Bangkok.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "As a global leader in commercial display technology, LG is honored to contribute to the enhancement of a mega-project like One Bangkok with our cutting-edge innovations. By integrating digital displays, cloud management systems, and collaborations with leading partners across various industries, we demonstrate our exceptional capability in delivering comprehensive experiences for all businesses. We are committed to developing intelligent solutions that meet the needs of corporate clients, opening new dimensions of connectivity and creativity. One Bangkok serves as a crucial partner in our mission to create premium experiences for users in Thailand."

Ms. Jeerapa Kongswangwongsa, Vice President of Business Solutions and Head of Enterprise, LG Electronics (Thailand), Co., Ltd., said: “LG understands the importance of perfect integration in world-class projects like One Bangkok. We offer a diverse range of high-quality commercial displays, including indoor LED screens, ultra-lightweight displays, high-resolution monitors, and hotel TVs. All our products are designed to harmoniously blend with One Bangkok's architecture while aligning with its vision of becoming a sustainable global smart business district. Our technology supports LEED Smart Green Building standards in terms of energy efficiency and environmental friendliness and comes with advanced content management solutions. With premium display quality that supports all types of content, our solutions create impressive viewing experiences while enabling revenue generation through digital advertising space. This delivers maximum value and returns for organizations choosing LG display solutions.”

One Bangkok, situated in the heart of Bangkok, is now open for visitors to experience its grandeur and comprehensive facilities in office, hotel, and retail zones. The project is set to be fully operational across all areas by 2024. For those interested in LG's commercial display and solutions, more information is available at https://b2bmkt.lge.com/PR_News2024. Inquiries can be directed to the LG Information Center at 0-2057-5757. Stay updated on LG's activities through the LG Global Facebook fan page and Instagram @lg_thailand.