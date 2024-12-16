In today's world, energy conservation has inarguably become an integral part of our everyday practice. In large building management, balancing operational costs with occupant comfort is essential. HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) expenses often represent up to 40%[1] of a building's energy costs, making it a prime target for efficiency improvements.

How can we minimize energy consumption and therefore, the costs? The top-of-mind energy-saving methods for air conditioning in buildings have largely relied on traditional protocols – manually turning off units in empty spaces, adjusting temperature settings according to outdoor conditions, and using supplementary ventilation. But in this era of smart buildings, these conventional approaches are being revolutionized by something far more sophisticated.

LG's Multi V i emerges as a game-changing solution. Its innovative AI features analyze complex data patterns to optimize energy usage while seamlessly maintaining perfect comfort levels. The system doesn't just react to conditions but learns and adapts to optimize performance continuously. This smarter, more efficient approach to climate control doesn't just promise energy savings – it delivers measurable cost reductions.

To witness this tangible AI-driven efficiency in action, take a closer look at Multi V i’s real-world application at School of Architecture, Art and Design at KMITL (King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang), Bangkok, Thailand. This bustling academic environment presents a perfect test case for smart HVAC technology, with its dynamic crowds and varying cooling demands across different spaces. The installation of Multi V i proved transformative - achieving an impressive 15.5% reduction in energy consumption within just three months, with the help of these three smart innovative protagonists:

AI Smart Care: The Comfort and Energy Optimizer

As a comfort and energy optimizer, AI Smart Care intelligently maintains ideal conditions while maximizing efficiency through its advanced learning capabilities. To achieve this, AI Smart Care boasts spatial and situational learning by collecting users' habits and patterns in indoor unit such as ambient temperature, humidity, and temperature set point in the room. With its capacity in deep-learning algorithm, the Multi V i can self-learn and then automatically select the appropriate air conditioning mode. What truly sets this technology apart is its remarkable ability to recognize and categorize clusters into five levels, enabling even more precise management of refrigerant usage for optimal cooling operations. This isn't just another smart feature - it's a first-of-its-kind innovation that puts LG's Multi V i in a league of its own.

“At our faculty at KMITL, LG Multi V i indoor units with sensors are installed along the hallway and classrooms, where there are always student traffic passing regularly and various numbers of occupants in different rooms when classes are taking place,” shared Dr. Prapatpong Upala, Associate Professor at the School of Architecture, Art and Design, “Multi V i takes about two to three weeks in learning these patterns and behaviors, then it adjusts fan speed and temperature balance to provide optimal comfort in each classroom at different schedule without any human interventions.”

“What impresses me most is the system's consistency,” added Dr. Upala, “The AI works so seamlessly that we forget it's there. The system handles everything automatically, saving us time and effort.”

AI Indoor Space Care: The Intelligent Cooling and Comfort Manager

Working alongside AI Smart Care, the AI Indoor Space Care feature brings another layer of intelligence to the system. It cleverly identifies air conditioning units in the same space and groups them virtually based on their location and shared usage patterns. As a result, when one unit is activated or deactivated, the system can automatically adjust other units within the same group based on the cooling load to maintain comfort levels throughout the space. This smart grouping ensures efficient cooling distribution exactly where and when it's needed without requiring human’s control.







AI Energy Management: The Smart Consumption Controller

While AI Smart Care is taking care of learning complex data and adjusting to it, AI Energy Management feature in Multi V i allows users to preset monthly energy usage and consume power according to the target that has been previously set. By comparing and analyzing previous power consumption of the current month and planned daily energy usage, overuse of the HVAC system operational costs can be prevented.

In summary, Multi V i is equipped with the triple synergy game-changing AI features. Their combined operation creates a comprehensive solution that maximizes efficiency at every level: AI Smart Care optimizes system performance, AI Indoor Space Care ensures comfort throughout the space, and AI Energy Management maintains overall consumption within preset targets.

“Once we started this project with LG, we saw a clear improvement in performance, with AI helping to think, analyze, and manage the system for us. After three months of installation, our energy consumptions have decreased by 15.5%. I think this is a promising trend”, Dr. Upala said.

Multi V i isn't just raising the bar for HVAC technology – it's proving that smart AI technology can be even smarter. In a field where 'intelligent' solutions have become commonplace, LG’s Multi V i technology demonstrates that true innovation lies in how intelligently and accurately these systems can learn, adapt, and deliver real results. The success at KMITL college serves as a compelling testament to this evolution, turning technological potential into tangible benefits.

[1] HVAC is typically responsible for approximately 40 percent of a building’s total energy consumption, with 44 percent of that coming from cooling and heating operation. (https://www.energy.gov.au/sites/default/files/hvac-factsheet-energy-breakdown.pdf)