About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 18,000 BTU รุ่น IL18R LG DUALCOOL Inverter

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 18,000 BTU รุ่น IL18R LG DUALCOOL Inverter

IL18R

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 18,000 BTU รุ่น IL18R LG DUALCOOL Inverter

CARBON TRUST (UK)

คาร์บอนฟุตพริ้นท์ของผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการวัดและรับรองโดย Carbon Trust

 

 
icon

Jet Cool

icon

Quick&Easy installation

icon

Comfort Air

icon

Deep Sleep Mode

icon

ควบคุมพลังงาน Active Energy Control

icon

Dual Inverter Compressor

icon

LG ThinQ

icon

Air Purifying system

icon

Gold Fin™

icon

แผ่นกรองอากาศ Micro Dust Filter

Air Purifying System

Air Purifying System

ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์อัจริยะ PM 1.0 ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศดูอัล อินเวอร์เตอร์
ที่มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ สามารถตรวจจับฝุ่นละออง
ที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า 1.0 ไมโครเมตร ได้เป็นอย่างดี
Smart_ThinQ_D


ควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศของคุณได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา
ด้วยการเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi เพียงดาวน์โหลดแอพพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ®
และเชื่อมต่อได้ทันที

*รูปภาพและวิดีโอ เพื่อการโฆษณาสินค้าเท่านั้น สินค้าจริงอาจแตกต่างจากภาพและวิดีโอ โปรดตรวจสอบ ณ จุดจำหน่าย

ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น 3

ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้ เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพและประหยัดพลังงาน

*เมื่อเทียบระหว่างรุ่นที่เป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ และไม่ใช่ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ขนาด 24,000 BTU

เย็นเร็วขึ้น3

เย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี จะเริ่มระบายความร้อนในห้องด้วยการทำความเย็นด้วยความเร็วสูงสุด ด้วย DUAL Inverter Compressor จึงทำให้อากาศในห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น

*เมื่อเทียบระหว่างรุ่นที่เป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ และไม่ใช่ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ขนาด 24,000 BTU

Gold Fin™

Gold Fin™

คอนเดนเซอร์ ทั่วไปสึกกร่อนได้ง่ายจากความชื้น
แต่ แอลจี คอนเดนเซอร์ เคลือบด้วยวัสดุชั้นดีปกป้องการสึกกร่อนและสนิม ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน.
Low Noise

เสียงรบกวนน้อย

ด้วยประโยชน์ของโรตารี่คู่ ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนในระหว่างการหมุนด้วยความเร็วสูง ทำให้เสียงรบกวนน้อยลง เพื่อความสบายมากขึ้น

สารทำความเย็น R321

สารทำความเย็น R32

สารทำความเย็น R32 ในเครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี เป็นสารที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นสูง ไม่ทำลายชั้นโอโซนและยังส่งผลกระทบต่อภาวะโลกร้อนน้อยกว่าสารทำความเย็น R410 ถึง 3 เท่า และยังเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นมากขึ้นอีกด้วย

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ของเครื่องปรับอากาศนานถึง 10 ปี ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสบายใจได้ว่าจะได้รับการคุ้มครอง อย่างยาวนานตลอดอายุการใช้งาน
Smart Display 1

Smart Display

สมาร์ทดิสเพลย์ หน้าจอ LED ที่แสดงสถานะ
ของอากาศภายในห้องนั้นๆ เช่น ถ้าหน้าจอปรากฎไฟสีแดง
หมายความว่า อากาศขณะนั้นมีมลพิษ หรือฝุ่นละอองเยอะ
หากหน้าจอปรากฎไฟสีเขียว หมายความว่าอากาศในขณะนั้นสะอาด บริสุทธิ์

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

ขนาดทำความเย็น (BTU/H)
18,000
ขนาดสินค้า (กว้างxสูงxลึก) (มม.)
ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านในเพื่อทำความเย็น (1,020 x 385 x 210) (mm) ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านนอกเพื่อปล่อยไอร้อน (870 x 650 x 330) (mm)
ประเภทสินค้า
เครื่องปรับอากาศระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
มี

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ระดับพลังงาน

ระดับ 1 ดาว

ไอออไนเซอร์

มี

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

1020 x 385 x 210

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร(กก.)

12

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

870 x 650 x 330

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร(กก.)

42

ประเภทสารทำความเย็น

R32

ทำความเย็น

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ขึ้นและลง)

มี

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ซ้ายและขวา)

มี

การฟอกอากาศ

ไอออไนเซอร์

มี

การประหยัดพลังงาน

ระดับพลังงาน

ระดับ 1 ดาว

แผ่นกรอง

แผ่นกรองป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ไม่มี

แผ่นกรองขนาดเล็ก

มี

ความสะดวก

Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

มี

ความสะอาด

ไล่ความชื้นในแผงคอยล์เย็นอัตโนมัติ

มี

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา