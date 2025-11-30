About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG

ขนาดใดที่เหมาะสำหรับคุณ

ภาพภายในห้องครัวในโทนสีเบจสว่าง พร้อมตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็ง สีเงินที่ติดตั้งอยู่กับผนังทางด้านซ้าย ทางด้านขวา มีโต๊ะทานอาหารพร้อมดอกไม้ตั้งอยู่ด้านบน ทำให้ภาพรวมดูสวยงาม

ขนาดและความจุ

ค้นหาตู้เย็น LG ที่เหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนของคุณ ตั้งแต่ตู้เย็นขนาดกะทัดรัดไปจนถึงรุ่น Side-by-Side ความจุมากสำหรับครอบครัว ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้เข้ากับพื้นที่ครัว ไลฟ์สไตล์ และความต้องการในการจัดเก็บของคุณ

ค้นหาความจุที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

ตู้ช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็ง LG แบบ 2-Door สีขาวในห้องครัวที่ทันสมัย ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังรับประทานอาหารเช้าที่โต๊ะพร้อมอาหาร

Small family

ขนาดกะทัดรัด 10.7–13.7 คิวบิกฟุต สำหรับ 1–2 คน หรือพื้นที่ขนาดเล็ก

ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งสีดาร์คกราไฟต์ขนาดใหญ่ พร้อมช่องเก็บของที่กว้างขวางในห้องครัวที่มีสไตล์ ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงกำลังทำอาหารอยู่หน้าโต๊ะ

Medium family

ขนาดที่ปรับเปลี่ยนได้ยืดหยุ่น 17.9–18.7 คิวบิกฟุต เหมาะสำหรับ 3–4 คน จัดเก็บอาหารสดและอาหารแช่แข็ง

ตู้เย็น LG InstaView ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งในห้องครัวที่สว่าง มีน้ำส้มอยู่ด้านในประตู ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงกำลังมองไปที่แม่ของพวกเขา โดยมีเด็กสวมเสื้อเชิ้ตสีขาวอยู่ตรงกลา

Large family

ขนาดกว้างขวาง 22.4–26.5 คิวบิกฟุต เหมาะสำหรับ 5 คนขึ้นไป โดยช่องเก็บแบบเปิด

สำรวจชนิดของตู้เย็นตามขนาดและรูปแบบประตู

ด้านซ้ายแสดงตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งสีดำที่ประตูเปิดอยู่ พร้อมอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่จัดไว้อย่างเป็นระเบียบ และด้านขวาแสดงช่องแช่แข็งแบบ 1-Door ที่ประตูปิดอยู่

ตู้เย็นแบบ Side-by-Side และตู้เย็นแบบ Multi-Door

มีตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งสองเครื่องวางเคียงข้างกันโดยประตูเปิดอยู่ ตู้ทางด้านซ้ายเปิดเต็มที่ และรุ่น InstaView ทางด้านขวามีของชำอยู่ภายใน ด้านซ้ายบนแสดงข้อความเกี่ยวกับตู้เย็นที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ Side-by-Side และแบบ Multi-Door

ตู้เย็นแบบ 1-Door และ 2-Door ทั้งหมด

ชนิดขนาดและความจุเปรียบเทียบผลิตภัณฑ์ข้อแนะนำที่เป็นประโยชน์คำถามที่พบบ่อย
ชนิด
หน้าแรกของคู่มือการซื้อ
ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งขนาดกะทัดรัดที่มีประตูใสพร้อมไฟสีน้ำเงินส่องสว่าง ข้างๆ มีตู้เย็นแบบ 1-Door ที่ประตูปิดอยู่ ด้านหลังตู้เย็นคือห้องครัวโทนสีขาวที่ดูทันสมัย

ตู้เย็นแบบ 1-Door และ 2-Door ทั้งหมด

ครอบครัวขนาดเล็กที่มีสมาชิก 1–2 คน

ตู้เย็นแบบ 1-Door และ 2-Door มีดีไซน์ที่เพรียวบาง โดยมีช่องแช่เย็นอยู่ด้านบนและช่องแช่แข็งอยู่ด้านล่าง แม้จะมีขนาดกะทัดรัดที่จุได้ 10.7–13.7 คิวบิกฟุต แต่ก็มีพื้นที่จัดเก็บในแนวตั้งซึ่งเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับห้องครัวขนาดเล็ก

ครอบครัวขนาดเล็กที่มีสมาชิก 1–2 คน ดูตู้เย็นแบบ 2-Door ทั้งหมดครอบครัวขนาดเล็กที่มีสมาชิก 1–2 คน ดูตู้เย็นแบบ 1-Door ทั้งหมด
ตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งขนาดกลาง สีดำ มาพร้อมประตู InstaView และเครื่องกดน้ำ ด้านหลังนั้น มีเตียงอยู่ทางซ้าย และห้องครัวพร้อมเตาแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าทางขวา

ตู้เย็นแบบ Multi-Door

เหมาะสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดกลาง 3–4 คน

รุ่นแบบ Multi-Door (ความจุ 17.9–18.7 คิวบิกฟุต) มีช่องแช่เย็นขนาดกว้างอยู่ด้านบน และลิ้นชักช่องแช่แข็งอยู่ด้านล่าง รุ่นที่เพรียวบาง 835 มม. เหมาะกับครัวมาตรฐาน ขณะที่รุ่นที่กว้างขึ้นจะมีพื้นที่เพิ่มเป็นพิเศษสำหรับความจำเป็นในการใช้งานของครอบครัวในแต่ละวัน

เหมาะสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดกลาง 3–4 คน ดูตู้เย็นแบบ Multi-Door ทั้งหมด
ในห้องครัวที่กว้างขวาง มีตู้เย็น LG ที่มีทั้งช่องแช่เย็น ช่องแช่แข็งแบบ Side-by-Side ที่มีความจุขนาดใหญ่ตั้งอยู่ ด้านหลังคือตู้เก็บอาหารพร้อมเครื่องใช้บนโต๊ะอาหารอยู่ทางขวา เตาแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าทางซ้าย และโต๊ะอาหารอยู่ด้านหลัง

ตู้เย็นแบบ Side-by-Side

ครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ที่มีสมาชิก 5 คนขึ้นไป

ตู้เย็นแบบ Side-by-Side (ความจุ 22.4–26.5 คิวบิกฟุต) มีดีไซน์แบบสองประตู พร้อมความจุที่กว้างขวาง ตู้เย็นเหล่านี้ให้พื้นที่จัดเก็บที่กว้างขวางสำหรับอาหารสดและอาหารแช่แข็ง ซึ่งเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับชีวิตครอบครัวที่เร่งรีบ

ครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ที่มีสมาชิก 5 คนขึ้นไป ตู้เย็นแบบ Side-by-side

*ความพร้อมจำหน่ายของผลิตภัณฑ์และคุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น "โปรดดูรายละเอียดที่หน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละรายการ

เปรียบเทียบผลิตภัณฑ์

เปรียบเทียบคุณลักษณะหลักของแต่ละผลิตภัณฑ์ในกลุ่มสินค้าของ LG เพื่อเลือกผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เหมาะกับบ้านและไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

Table Caption
คุณสมบัติSide-by-SideMulti Door2DoorTop Freezer1Door
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GC-X257SFZW
GC-X257SFZW
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GV-K25FFGEB
GV-K25FFGEB
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GN-V389FQEF
GN-V389FQEF
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GN-F452PQAK
GN-F452PQAK
มุมมองด้านหน้าของรุ่น GN-Y331SLS
GN-Y331SLS
null22.421.612.016.26.9
thinqYesYesYesYesNo
ซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลย

*ข้อมูลจำเพาะอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ โปรดตรวจสอบหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละรายการสำหรับข้อมูลที่เป็นปัจจุบันที่สุด

ข้อแนะนำที่เป็นประโยชน์ โดย LG

ลองใช้เคล็ดลับง่ายๆ ในชีวิตประจำวันเพื่อใช้งานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของคุณให้มีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น LG แบบ Side-by-Side ที่มีประตูแบบ Door-in-Door เปิดอยู่ เผยให้เห็นเครื่องดื่มต่างๆ ในห้องครัวที่ทันสมัย

วิธีการเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดพลังงาน

อ่านเพิ่มเติม
คำถามที่พบบ่อยของตู้เย็น LG

Q.

ฉันต้องใช้ตู้เย็นขนาดไหน

A.

 

ขนาดตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสมขึ้นอยู่กับจำนวนสมาชิกในครัวเรือนและความต้องการพื้นที่จัดเก็บของคุณ ตามคำแนะนำทั่วไป:
ตู้เย็นแบบ 2-Door (ความจุ 304–387 ลิตร) เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับครัวเรือนที่มีสมาชิก 1–2 คน
รุน Multi-Door แบบเพรียวบาง (ความจุ 506–530 ลิตร) เหมาะสำหรับครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิก 3–4 คน
รุ่น Side-by-Side (ความจุ 635–750 ลิตร) เหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนขนาดใหญ่
 
พิจารณาความถี่ในการซื้อของเข้าบ้าน ปริมาณอาหารสดเทียบกับอาหารแช่แข็งที่คุณจัดเก็บ และพื้นที่ในครัวของคุณ เพื่อเลือกความจุตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสม
Q.

จะวัดพื้นที่สำหรับวางตู้เย็นอย่างไร

A.

เริ่มจากการวัดความลึก ความกว้าง และความสูงของพื้นที่ที่จะติดตั้งตู้เย็น

 

ความลึก: วัดจากผนังไปจนถึงขอบบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อย่าลืมเผื่อพื้นที่สำหรับประตู ที่จับ และระยะการเปิด (เมื่อเปิดที่ 90°) ควรเผื่อระยะห่างทางด้านหลังตู้เย็นอย่างน้อย 2.5 ซม. เพื่อการระบายอากาศ

 

ความกว้าง: วัดพื้นที่ระหว่างผนังกับเคาน์เตอร์หรือตู้เก็บของ หากติดตั้งตู้เย็นชิดผนังด้านหนึ่ง ให้เผื่อพื้นที่เพิ่มอีก 5–8 ซม. บริเวณด้านที่มีบานพับประตู เพื่อให้ประตูสามารถเปิดได้เต็มที่

 

ความสูง: วัดจากพื้นถึงเพดาน หรือถึงด้านล่างของตู้เก็บของด้านบน โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากพื้นที่จำกัดหรือคุณเลือกตู้เย็นรุ่นที่สูง

Q.

ควรพิจารณาอะไรเพิ่มเติมอีกเมื่อทำการติดตั้งตู้เย็น

A.

ก่อนการจัดส่ง ควรวางแผนเส้นทางขนส่งจากประตูหน้าบ้านไปจนถึงห้องครัว ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่ามีปลั๊กไฟและการระบายอากาศที่ดี วัดความกว้างและความสูงของประตูและทางเดินทุกจุด เพื่อที่ตู้เย็นเครื่องใหม่สามารถยกผ่านได้สะดวก เมื่อติดตั้งแล้ว ให้ตรวจสอบว่าประตูเปิดได้จนสุด และตัวตู้เย็นตั้งได้ระดับที่สมดุลเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ดีที่สุด