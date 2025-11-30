About Cookies on This Site

แผ่นกรองกำจัดกลิ่นแบบไฮบริด

แผ่นกรองกำจัดกลิ่นแบบไฮบริด

MDJ64424406
15 degree side view
front view
side view
15 degree side view
front view
side view

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • ไส้กรองเครื่องกรองอากาศ LG ขอบแท้
AS40GWWF1.ABAE
AS40GWWJ1.ABAE

ตำแหน่งติดตั้ง

ตำแหน่งติดตั้งจริงของชิ้นส่วนนี้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของผลิตภัณฑ์

สำหรับข้อมูลรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม โปรดดูที่คู่มือการใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับรุ่นของคุณ

It is mounted on the lower part of the back

วิธีการเปลี่ยน

คำแนะนำในการเปลี่ยนชิ้นส่วนนี้อาจแตกต่างจากข้อมูลด้านล่างเล็กน้อย

สำหรับข้อมูลรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม โปรดดูที่คู่มือการใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับรุ่นของคุณ

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

Turn off power by pressing the 'power button' during the operation. 

Unplug the power cord form the outlet.

Pull and open the rear panel.

Turn off power by pressing the power button during the operation. Unplug the power cord form the outlet Pull and open the rear panel

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

Pull the filter handle and remove from the main body.

Pull the filter handle and remove from the main body.

ขั้นตอนที่ 3

Hold the filter case and pull up the handle of Dual Protec tion Filter to remove. 

Disassemble the upper case and the lower case of the filter.

Press the push parts on the both of the top case.

Hold the filter case and pull up the handle of Dual Protec tion Filter to remove Disassemble the upper case and the lower case of the filter Press the push parts on the both of the top case

ขั้นตอนที่ 4

Disassemble the Triple Care.

The two of Triple Care filters consist one set.

When replacing and reassembling, thick deodor izer filter should be on the upper case.

- If both of the deodorizer filters are not installed, it may cause of low performance.

Disassemble the Triple Care The two of Triple Care filters consist one set When replacing and reassembling, thick deodor izer filter should be on the upper case If both of the deodorizer filters are not in stalled it may cause of low performance

ขั้นตอนที่ 5

After cleaning and Filter Check, assemble the filter in the reverse order and insert so that the filter handle is located at the top of the product.

Close the rear panel.

After cleaning and Filter Check, assemble the filter in the reverse order and insert so that the filter handle is located at the top of the product Close the rear panel

* รูปภาพและคุณลักษณะของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจใช้การแสดงสำหรับโฆษณาและอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง รูปลักษณ์ของผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อมูลจำเพาะ ฯลฯ อาจเปลี่ยนแปลงได้โดยไม่ต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้าเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการปรับปรุงผลิตภัณฑ์

* รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งหมดเป็นภาพถ่ายตัดต่อและอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง สีของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับความละเอียดของจอภาพ การตั้งค่าความสว่าง และข้อมูลจำเพาะของคอมพิวเตอร์

* ประสิทธิภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมการใช้งาน และอาจมีจำหน่ายในบางร้านค้า

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

สเปคทั้งหมด

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก　

  • น้ำหนักสุทธิ (ก.)

    121

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก, มม.)

    230 x 330 x 15

ข้อมูลทั่วไป

  • หมวดหมู่

    ตัวกรอง

  • หมายเลขชิ้นส่วน

    MDJ64424406

