น้ำยาล้างจานสำหรับเครื่องล้างจาน
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ
- น้ำยาล้างจานสำหรับเครื่องล้างจาน ชนิดน้ำ(ใช้กับภาชนะ) สำหรับทำความสะอาดภาชนะ ขจัดคราบมันได้ดียิ่งขึ้น
- ล้างออกง่าย ไม่ทิ้งคราบ ใช้ส่วนผสมจากพืชเข้มข้น 3 เท่า ปราศจาก 7 สารเคมีอันตราย มั่นใจได้แม้ล้างขวดนม
- (วิเคราะห์โดย: KATRI,Phosphate,สารต่อต้านเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่ไม่เป็นอันตราย,ไม่มีพาราเบน 5 ชนิด)
- เลขที่ใบรับแจ้ง: สป 242/2567
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
สรุป
ขนาด
สเปคทั้งหมด
ขนาดและน้ำหนัก
-
ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก, มม.)
11.5 X 28.5 X 5
-
น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)
1.2
ข้อมูลทั่วไป
-
หมวดหมู่
น้ำยาล้างจาน
-
หมายเลขชิ้นส่วน
COV31228001
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
