เครื่องซักผ้า 24 กก. F2725SVRB และ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู GN-B452PFFQ

F2725SVRB.B452
มุมมองด้านหน้า F2725SVRB.B452
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน
มุมมองด้านหน้าแบบเปิดฝาเครื่อง
มุมมองด้านบนซ้าย
มุมมองรายละเอียดถังซัก
มุมมองด้านบนซ้าย
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองด้านบนซ้าย
มุมมองแบบครึ่งมุมมองด้านล่างขวา
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองด้านซ้าย
มุมมองด้านขวา
มุมมองด้านขวาแบบเปิดฝาเครื่อง
มุมมองด้านข้าง
มุมมองด้านหลัง
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

    Products in this Bundle: 2
    มุมมองด้านหน้าของ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

    F2725SVRB

    เครื่องซักผ้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

    มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 16.2 คิว รุ่น GN-B452PFFQ ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

    GN-B452PFFQ

    ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ขนาด 16.2 คิว รุ่น GN-B452PFFQ ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

    ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ปกป้องเส้นใยมากขึ้นถึง 10%

    Inverter Direct Drive™ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซัก และยืดอายุการใช้งานของเสื้อผ้า

    ทำทุกอย่างให้เสร็จเรียบร้อยด้วย TurboWash

    เป็นตัวคุณเองในแบบดีที่สุดเมื่อคุณสามารถซักชุดโปรดได้ในเวลารวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

    ซักสะอาดและรวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

    TurboWash™

    ซักสะอาดและรวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

    ซักเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณให้สะอาดสดใสภายในเวลารวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

    การซักอย่างเหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับผ้าทุกประเภท

    6MotionDD

    การซักอย่างเหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับผ้าทุกประเภท

    ผ้าแต่ละกองไม่ได้มีผ้าแค่ประเภทเดียว คุณจึงสามารถซักได้ 6 แบบซึ่งเหมาะสำหรับเสื้อผ้าทุกประเภท

    ไอน้ำขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9%

    Steam™

    ไอน้ำขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9%

    สวมเสื้อผ้าของคุณได้อย่างมั่นใจ เพราะคุณรู้ว่าสารก่อภูมิแพ้ 99.9% ได้ถูกกำจัดด้วย LG Steam™

    *โปรแกรมซัก Allergy Care ได้รับการรับรองโดย BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ว่าสามารถลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้จากไรฝุ่นในบ้านได้ 99.9%.

    ทนทานกว่าเดิม

    ทนทานกว่าเดิม

    ประตูกระจกนิรภัยช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงความทนทานที่มากขึ้น

    ใหญ่ขึ้นและดีขึ้นอย่างเห็นได้ชัด

    การออกแบบ

    ใหญ่ขึ้นและดีขึ้นอย่างเห็นได้ชัด

    ออกแบบใหม่ด้วยปุ่มโลหะที่ใหญ่ขึ้นซึ่งทำให้ควบคุมได้ง่ายขึ้นและมีแผงหน้าจอที่อ่านง่ายกว่าเดิม

    ภาพคอลลาจแสดงเครื่องซักผ้าที่ติดตั้ง TWINWash Mini ในบ้านสไตล์โมเดิร์น ภาพแสดงด้านหน้าของเครื่องซักผ้าซึ่งฝาเครื่องปิดอยู่ และสองภาพแสดงลิ้นชักด้านล่างเปิดอยู่

    ภาพคอลลาจแสดงเครื่องซักผ้าที่ติดตั้ง TWINWash Mini ในบ้านสไตล์โมเดิร์น ภาพแสดงด้านหน้าของเครื่องซักผ้าซึ่งฝาเครื่องปิดอยู่ และสองภาพแสดงลิ้นชักด้านล่างเปิดอยู่

    รองรับ TWINWash™

    รองรับ TWINWashTM Mini คุณจึงสามารถซักผ้าสองกองได้ในคราวเดียว

    ติดตั้ง TWINWash™ Mini เพิ่มเติมให้กับเครื่องซักผ้า LG รุ่นใหม่ของคุณ เพื่อให้ซักผ้าสองกองได้พร้อมกัน

    *TWINWash™ mini อาจไม่มีวางจำหน่ายในบางประเทศหรือโดยผู้ค้าปลีกบางรายในท้องถิ่น.

    การควบคุมอัจฉริยะเพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ตไลฟ์

    ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant

    บอกเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณถึงสิ่งที่ต้องการในเวลาที่ต้องการ ลองพูดว่า “การซักรอบนี้เป็นการซักอะไร และลำโพง AI จะฟังและตรวจสอบรอบการซักเพื่อบอกให้คุณรู้

    เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่

    แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างง่ายดายในแบบที่คุณไม่เคยทำได้มาก่อน เริ่มต้นใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณด้วยเพียงการแตะปุ่มหนึ่งครั้ง

    การบำรุงรักษาผลิตภัณฑ์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

    ตรวจสอบสถานะของเครื่องซักผ้า ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซักแบบใหม่ หรือตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานด้วย LG ThinQ™

    *Google และ Google Home เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.

    *Amazon, Alexa, Echo และโลโก้ทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ.

    *LG SmartThinQ เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น LG ThinQ.

    *คุณลักษณะอัจฉริยะและผลิตภัณฑ์ Voice Assistant อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศและรุ่น ตรวจสอบกับร้านค้าปลีกในพื้นที่ของคุณหรือ LG สำหรับความพร้อมในการให้บริการ.

    *ไม่รวมอุปกรณ์ลำโพงอัจฉริยะที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียง.

    *การรองรับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ตโฮมที่สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับ Alexa และ Google Assistant อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศ รวมถึงการติดตั้งสมาร์ตโฮมของคุณ.

    การสั่นสะเทือนและเสียงรบกวนน้อยกว่า อายุการใช้งานยาวนาน

    มอเตอร์ไดเร็คไดรฟ์แบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ขับเคลื่อนเครื่องซักผ้าทำงานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสูงและไร้เสียงรบกวน เครื่องซักผ้าใช้งานได้ยาวนาน พร้อมรับประกันมาตรฐาน 10 ปีสำหรับมอเตอร์

    คำถามที่พบบ่อย

    Q.

    AI DD ในเครื่องซักผ้า LG คืออะไร

    A.

    เครื่องซักผ้า AI DD™ ของ LG ใช้เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะเพื่อวิเคราะห์น้ำหนักและประเภทผ้าของผ้าที่คุณซัก ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้คือ เครื่องซักผ้าจะปรับเปลี่ยนรูปแบบการซักโดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้ถนอมเนื้อผ้าได้ดีขึ้น และ มอเตอร์ DirectDrive™ รองรับเทคโนโลยีการเคลื่อนไหว 6 แบบ เพื่อการซักที่มีประสิทธิภาพ โดยตัวมอเตอร์มีชิ้นส่วนเคลื่อนไหวน้อยลง จึงมีอายุการใช้งานยาวนานขึ้นและประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่า

    Q.

    การซักแบบรวดเร็ว (Quick Wash) ในเครื่องซักผ้า LG คืออะไร

    A.

    เทคโนโลยี TurboWash™ 360˚ ที่รวดเร็วของ LG มอบเสื้อผ้าที่สะอาดหมดจดในเวลาเพียง 39 นาที ด้วยรูปแบบการซักที่เหมาะกับเสื้อผ้าของคุณ 3D Multi Spray ฉีดพ่นน้ำจากทุกมุม ขณะที่ปั๊มอินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะควบคุมความแรงในการฉีดพ่นน้ำในลักษณะผสมผสานกัน เพื่อให้ได้สมดุลที่เหมาะสมระหว่างความแรงของน้ำที่ฉีดพ่น ผงซักฟอก และรูปแบบการเคลื่อนที่ของผ้า ซึ่งจะช่วยประหยัดเวลาอันมีค่าของคุณโดยไม่กระทบต่อคุณภาพการซักหรือการถนอมเนื้อผ้า นับเป็นการซักแบบรวดเร็วที่ให้ความสะอาดที่สมบูรณ์แบบภายในเวลาอันสั้น

    Q.

    เครื่องซักผ้าอัจฉริยะทำอะไรได้บ้าง

    A.

    เครื่องซักผ้าของ LG ใช้ปัญญาประดิษฐ์เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักสำหรับทุกการซัก การเรียนรู้เชิงลึกจากข้อมูลอัจฉริยะที่เก็บรวบรวมจากเหตุการณ์การซักข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่หลายพันรายการทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าสามารถรับรู้ลักษณะเฉพาะของผ้า เช่น น้ำหนักและความนุ่มนวลได้โดยอัตโนมัติ ผลลัพธ์? ปกป้องเนื้อผ้าได้ดีขึ้น 18% ทำให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณดูดีที่สุดได้นานขึ้น
    เครื่องซักผ้าอัจฉริยะที่เปิดใช้งาน WiFi ของ LG ยังสามารถเข้าถึงและควบคุมได้ด้วยการจดจำเสียงหรือจากแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณ ซึ่งเชื่อมต่อกับเครื่องซักผ้าอัจฉริยะของคุณได้ทุกที่ สตาร์ทเครื่องของคุณจากระยะไกลด้วยการแตะเพียงปุ่มเดียวหรือใช้การควบคุมผู้ช่วยด้วยเสียง รับการแจ้งเตือนอัจฉริยะเมื่อผ้าซักเสร็จ ดำเนินการแก้ไขปัญหา การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ และดาวน์โหลดรอบที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้าตามความต้องการ ทั้งหมดนี้สามารถทำได้ผ่านแอป ThinQ™

    Q.

    ไอน้ำใช้ทำอะไรในเครื่องซักผ้า

    A.

    เทคโนโลยี Steam+™ ที่เป็นเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG (ในเครื่องบางรุ่น) สามารถจัดการกับสารก่อภูมิแพ้และรอยยับย่นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ฟังก์ชั่น Allergy Care พ่นไอน้ำใส่เสื้อผ้าเมื่อเริ่มรอบการซัก เพื่อคลายเส้นใยผ้าและกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ รวมถึงละอองเกสรดอกไม้และไรฝุ่นได้มากถึง 99.9% Wrinkle Care ใช้ไอน้ำอีกครั้งหลังจากรอบการปั่นเพื่อลดรอยยับ 30% ทำให้ผ้าเรียบเนียนและสะอาด

    Q.

    ฉันควรซักผ้าด้วยโปรแกรมซักแบบใด

    A.

    โดยทั่วไป คุณควรศึกษาฉลากเกี่ยวกับวิธีการดูแลบนเสื้อผ้าของคุณ และเลือกรอบการซักที่ตรงกันบนเครื่องของคุณ เครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่มีฟังก์ชัน AI DD จะชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติและตรวจจับความนุ่มนวลเพื่อหารูปแบบการซักที่เหมาะสมที่สุด และปรับการเคลื่อนไหวในการซักระหว่างการซัก
    หากคุณเชื่อมโยงเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG เข้าด้วยกัน เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าของ LG จะสามารถทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าได้เลือกรอบที่ถูกต้องโดยที่คุณไม่ต้องกังวลเกี่ยวกับการตั้งค่าใด ๆ

    Q.

     

     
    จะลดเสียงรบกวนของเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างไร
    A.

    การเริ่มต้นที่ชัดเจนคือการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า LG ซึ่งมีคะแนนระดับ Triple A ที่มีความโดดเด่นในเรื่องของระดับพลังงาน การปั่นหมาด และเสียงรบกวน เทคโนโลยี LG DirectDrive™ Motor ที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ช่วยลดจำนวนชิ้นส่วนที่เคลื่อนไหวภายในอุปกรณ์ของคุณ และลดเสียงรบกวนที่เกิดขึ้น (รวมทั้งยืดอายุการใช้งานเนื่องจากการสึกหรอน้อยลง)
    เมื่อติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้า ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าเครื่องซักผ้าตั้งบนพื้นเรียบและตรวจสอบอย่างสม่ำเสมอ เครื่องที่ไม่สมดุลอาจย้ายตำแหน่งหรือชน ทำให้เกิดเสียงรบกวนเพิ่มขึ้น การวางแผ่นกันสะเทือนไว้ใต้เครื่องซักผ้ายังช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนได้อีกด้วย

    Q.

    เครื่องซักผ้าขนาดมาตรฐานคืออะไร

    A.

    เครื่องซักผ้า LG ทุกรุ่นมีความสูงและความกว้างมาตรฐาน ความลึกของเครื่องซักผ้า LG อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดถังซัก/ความจุ
    ขนาดมาตรฐานคือ: กว้าง 600 มม. x สูง 850 มม. x ลึก 565-675 มม.

    Q.

    น้ำหนัก กก. ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับเครื่องซักผ้าอยู่ที่เท่าไหร่

    A.

    LG ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีความจุถังซัก 8-9 กก. สำหรับครัวเรือนขนาดปานกลาง พิจารณารุ่นขนาดใหญ่ขึ้น 10.5-12 กก. สำหรับครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่ หรือหากคุณมีผลิตที่ต้องซักจำนวนมากโดยเฉพาะ รุ่นที่ใหญ่กว่าสามารถรองรับผ้านวมได้ถึงขนาดคิงไซส์ โปรดจำไว้ว่าเทคโนโลยีที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ของ LG หมายความว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของเราสามารถเพิ่มความจุในเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดเดียวกันได้

    Q.

    ฉันจะเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าประหยัดพลังงานได้อย่างไร

    A.

    ตรวจสอบฉลากพลังงานบนเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณ ซึ่งจะให้คะแนนจาก A (ดีที่สุด) ถึง G (แย่ที่สุด) เครื่องซักผ้า LG บางรุ่นได้รับการจัดอันดับ Triple A ในแง่ของระดับพลังงาน การปั่นหมาด และเสียงรบกวน AI ภายในเครื่องของ LG ยังช่วยให้คุณได้รับประโยชน์จากการเคลื่อนไหวการซักที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับปริมาณผ้าของคุณ จึงลดการใช้พลังงานให้เหลือน้อยที่สุด

    Q.

    เครื่องซักผ้ามีสีแตกต่างกันหรือไม่

    A.

    LG เสนอตัวเลือกสีที่เป็นกลางที่ดูทันสมัย เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าคุณสามารถค้นหาเครื่องซักผ้าที่เข้ากับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่คุณมีอยู่หรือให้คอนทราสต์ที่มีสไตล์ เลือกจากสีต่างๆ ที่มีให้เลือกดังต่อไปนี้: Classic White, Black Steel หรือ Graphite

    พิมพ์

    คุณลักษณะเด่น

    ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

    24.0

    ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    700 x 990 x 830

    ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

    ไม่

    Steam

    ใช่

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ใช่

    สเปคทั้งหมด

    บาร์โค้ด

    บาร์โค้ด

    8806091754011

    ความจุ

    ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

    24.0

    การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

    ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

    3-19 ชั่วโมง

    ประเภทจอแสดงผล

    ปุ่มหมุน + LED แบบสัมผัส

    ไฟแจ้งล็อกประตู

    ใช่

    ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

    ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    700 x 990 x 830

    ความลึกผลิตภัณฑ์จากฝาปิดด้านหลังจนถึงประตู (ลึก' มม.)

    830

    ความลึกของผลิตภัณฑ์เมื่อเปิดประตู 90˚ (ลึก'' มม.)

    1460

    น้ำหนัก (กก.)

    92.0

    คุณสมบัติ

    เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

    ใช่

    AI DD

    ใช่

    Auto Restart

    ใช่

    ระบบศูนย์กลาง

    ไม่

    สันซัก

    สันซักสแตนเลสแบบบาง

    ไฟด้านในถัง

    ใช่

    Dual Dry

    ไม่

    ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

    ใช่

    สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

    ใช่

    ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

    ไม่

    TurboWash

    ใช่

    ระบบตรวจจับโฟม

    ใช่

    มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

    ใช่

    ขาปรับระดับได้

    ใช่

    LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

    ถังซักสแตนเลส

    ใช่

    Steam

    ใช่

    Steam+

    ไม่

    TurboWash360˚

    ใช่

    ประเภท

    เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

    เซ็นเซอร์การสั่นสะเทือน

    ใช่

    การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

    เย็นเท่านั้น

    ระดับน้ำ

    อัตโนมัติ

    วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

    สีตัวเครื่อง

    สีดำสแตนเลส

    ประเภทประตู

    ฝาครอบกระจกนิรภัยตัดแสงสีดำ

    ตัวเลือก/อุปกรณ์เสริม

    ความเข้ากันได้ LG TWINWash

    ไม่

    โปรแกรม

    ซักเสื้อผ้าเด็กด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

    ไม่

    Allergy Care (ซัก)

    ใช่

    ซักอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

    Baby Care

    ใช่

    เสื้อผ้าเด็ก

    ไม่

    ซักด้วยน้ำเย็น

    ไม่

    ผ้าสี

    ใช่

    ผ้าฝ้าย

    ใช่

    ผ้าฝ้าย+

    ไม่

    ซักคราบหนัก

    ไม่

    ผ้าบอบบาง

    ไม่

    ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

    ใช่

    ระบายน้ำ+ปั่น

    ไม่

    ชุดเครื่องนอน

    ใช่

    ผ้าที่ไม่ต้องรีด

    ไม่

    Eco 40-60

    ไม่

    ถนอมผ้า

    ไม่

    สุขอนามัย

    ใช่

    Intensive 60

    ไม่

    ผ้าทั่วไป

    ไม่

    ชุดกีฬา

    ไม่

    ซักด่วน30นาที

    ไม่

    ซักด่วน

    ไม่

    ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้

    ไม่

    ล้าง+ปั่นหมาด

    ใช่

    ซักกลางคืน

    ใช่

    Skin Care

    ไม่

    ซักด่วน14นาที

    ไม่

    ซักเร็ว+อบ

    ไม่

    เสื้อกีฬา

    ใช่

    ผ้าสกปรกมาก

    ใช่

    ขจัดรอยยับ/กลิ่นอับ

    ไม่

    ล้างถังซัก

    ใช่

    ซักด้วย TurboWash 39

    ไม่

    ซักด้วย TurboWash 49

    ไม่

    ซักด้วย TurboWash 59

    ไม่

    ซัก+อบ

    ไม่

    ผ้าขนสัตว์

    ใช่

    เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

    ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

    ใช่

    การติดตามพลังงาน

    ใช่

    ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

    ไม่

    การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ใช่

    แถบล้างถังซัก

    ใช่

    Smart Pairing

    ใช่

    พิมพ์

    คุณลักษณะเด่น

    ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

    16.3

    ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    700 x 1845 x 725

    การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    410.00

    ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

    Door-in-Door

    ไม่

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

    เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

    สเปคทั้งหมด

    ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

    ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    ช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน

    ความจุ

    ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

    16.3

    ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

    361

    การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

    Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

    ใช่

    ปุ่มเร่งความเย็น

    ไม่

    การแช่แข็งด่วน

    ใช่

    การควบคุมด้วยมือ

    ปุ่มแบบหมุน

    ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

    น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    77

    ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    700 x 1845 x 725

    น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    70

    คุณสมบัติ

    Door Cooling+

    ใช่

    Door-in-Door

    ไม่

    LINEAR Cooling

    ใช่

    ช่องแช่แข็ง

    กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    2

    ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่แข็ง

    LED ด้านบน

    ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    1

    ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

    ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

    เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

    1 คันโยก 2 ถาด

    ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

    ไม่

    วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

    เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน 

    ประตู (วัสดุ)

    PET

    ประเภทมือจับ

    ชั้นวางของแนวนอน

    ประสิทธิภาพ

    ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

    การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    410.00

    ช่องตู้เย็น

    กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    3

    Hygiene Fresh

    ใช่

    Hygiene Fresh+

    ไม่

    ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

    LED ด้านบน

    ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    2

    กล่องแช่ผัก

    ใช่ (1)

    เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

    การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

    รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

