เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ฟรี ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CLS

F2725SVRB.Y201CLS

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ฟรี ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CLS

Products in this Bundle: 2

F2725SVRB

เครื่องซักผ้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ระบบ AI DD™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน
Front View

GN-Y201CLS

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CLS ขนาด 5.8 คิว ระบบ Recipro Compressor
ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ปกป้องเส้นใยมากขึ้นถึง 10%

ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ปกป้องเส้นใยมากขึ้นถึง 10%

Inverter Direct Drive™ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซัก และยืดอายุการใช้งานของเสื้อผ้า

ทำทุกอย่างให้เสร็จเรียบร้อยด้วย TurboWash

ทำทุกอย่างให้เสร็จเรียบร้อยด้วย TurboWash

เป็นตัวคุณเองในแบบดีที่สุดเมื่อคุณสามารถซักชุดโปรดได้ในเวลารวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

ซักสะอาดและรวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

TurboWash™

ซักสะอาดและรวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

ซักเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณให้สะอาดสดใสภายในเวลารวดเร็วด้วย TurboWash™

การซักอย่างเหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับผ้าทุกประเภท

6MotionDD

การซักอย่างเหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับผ้าทุกประเภท

ผ้าแต่ละกองไม่ได้มีผ้าแค่ประเภทเดียว คุณจึงสามารถซักได้ 6 แบบซึ่งเหมาะสำหรับเสื้อผ้าทุกประเภท

ไอน้ำขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9%

Steam™

ไอน้ำขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9%

สวมเสื้อผ้าของคุณได้อย่างมั่นใจ เพราะคุณรู้ว่าสารก่อภูมิแพ้ 99.9% ได้ถูกกำจัดด้วย LG Steam™

*โปรแกรมซัก Allergy Care ได้รับการรับรองโดย BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ว่าสามารถลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้จากไรฝุ่นในบ้านได้ 99.9%.

ทนทานกว่าเดิม

ทนทานกว่าเดิม

ประตูกระจกนิรภัยช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงความทนทานที่มากขึ้น

ใหญ่ขึ้นและดีขึ้นอย่างเห็นได้ชัด

การออกแบบ

ใหญ่ขึ้นและดีขึ้นอย่างเห็นได้ชัด

ออกแบบใหม่ด้วยปุ่มโลหะที่ใหญ่ขึ้นซึ่งทำให้ควบคุมได้ง่ายขึ้นและมีแผงหน้าจอที่อ่านง่ายกว่าเดิม

ภาพคอลลาจแสดงเครื่องซักผ้าที่ติดตั้ง TWINWash Mini ในบ้านสไตล์โมเดิร์น ภาพแสดงด้านหน้าของเครื่องซักผ้าซึ่งฝาเครื่องปิดอยู่ และสองภาพแสดงลิ้นชักด้านล่างเปิดอยู่

รองรับ TWINWash™

รองรับ TWINWashTM Mini คุณจึงสามารถซักผ้าสองกองได้ในคราวเดียว

ติดตั้ง TWINWash™ Mini เพิ่มเติมให้กับเครื่องซักผ้า LG รุ่นใหม่ของคุณ เพื่อให้ซักผ้าสองกองได้พร้อมกัน

*TWINWash™ mini อาจไม่มีวางจำหน่ายในบางประเทศหรือโดยผู้ค้าปลีกบางรายในท้องถิ่น.

การควบคุมอัจฉริยะเพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ตไลฟ์

การควบคุมด้วยเสียง

รีโมทคอนโทรล

การตรวจสอบ

ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant

บอกเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณถึงสิ่งที่ต้องการในเวลาที่ต้องการ ลองพูดว่า “การซักรอบนี้เป็นการซักอะไร และลำโพง AI จะฟังและตรวจสอบรอบการซักเพื่อบอกให้คุณรู้

เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่

แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างง่ายดายในแบบที่คุณไม่เคยทำได้มาก่อน เริ่มต้นใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณด้วยเพียงการแตะปุ่มหนึ่งครั้ง

การบำรุงรักษาผลิตภัณฑ์อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ตรวจสอบสถานะของเครื่องซักผ้า ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซักแบบใหม่ หรือตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานด้วย LG ThinQ™

*Google และ Google Home เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo และโลโก้ทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ.

*LG SmartThinQ เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น LG ThinQ.

*คุณลักษณะอัจฉริยะและผลิตภัณฑ์ Voice Assistant อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศและรุ่น ตรวจสอบกับร้านค้าปลีกในพื้นที่ของคุณหรือ LG สำหรับความพร้อมในการให้บริการ.

*ไม่รวมอุปกรณ์ลำโพงอัจฉริยะที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียง.

*การรองรับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ตโฮมที่สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับ Alexa และ Google Assistant อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศ รวมถึงการติดตั้งสมาร์ตโฮมของคุณ.

การสั่นสะเทือนและเสียงรบกวนน้อยกว่า อายุการใช้งานยาวนาน

การสั่นสะเทือนและเสียงรบกวนน้อยกว่า อายุการใช้งานยาวนาน

มอเตอร์ไดเร็คไดรฟ์แบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ขับเคลื่อนเครื่องซักผ้าทำงานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสูงและไร้เสียงรบกวน เครื่องซักผ้าใช้งานได้ยาวนาน พร้อมรับประกันมาตรฐาน 10 ปีสำหรับมอเตอร์

สรุป

พิมพ์

Dimension (mm)

F2725SVRB

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

24.0

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

700 x 990 x 830

ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

ไม่

Steam

ใช่

ลดรอยยับ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

สเปคทั้งหมด

ตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติม

เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

ใช่

เสียงเตือน เปิด/ปิด

ใช่

ล็อกป้องกันเด็ก

ใช่

ซักน้ำเย็น

ไม่

สิ้นสุดเวลาทำงาน

ใช่

ระดับน้ำยาซักผ้า

ไม่

ไฟด้านในถัง

ใช่

ทำความสะอาด ezDispense

ไม่

ซักล่วงหน้า

ไม่

ควบคุมระยะไกล

ใช่

ล้าง

5 ครั้ง

เพิ่มรอบการล้าง

ไม่

ซักล้าง + ปั่นหมาด

ไม่

ระดับน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม

ไม่

ปั่นหมาด

5 ระดับ

Steam

ใช่

อุณหภูมิ

เย็น/30/40/60/95℃

ล้างถังซัก

ไม่

TurboWash

ใช่

ซัก

ใช่

Wi-Fi

ใช่

ลดรอยยับ

ไม่

บาร์โค้ด

บาร์โค้ด

8806091754011

ความจุ

ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

24.0

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

3-19 ชั่วโมง

ประเภทจอแสดงผล

ปุ่มหมุน + LED แบบสัมผัส

ไฟแจ้งล็อกประตู

ใช่

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

700 x 990 x 830

ความลึกผลิตภัณฑ์จากฝาปิดด้านหลังจนถึงประตู (ลึก' มม.)

830

ความลึกของผลิตภัณฑ์เมื่อเปิดประตู 90˚ (ลึก'' มม.)

1460

น้ำหนัก (กก.)

92.0

คุณสมบัติ

เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

ใช่

AI DD

ใช่

Auto Restart

ใช่

ระบบศูนย์กลาง

ไม่

สันซัก

สันซักสแตนเลสแบบบาง

ไฟด้านในถัง

ใช่

Dual Dry

ไม่

ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

ใช่

สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

ใช่

ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

ไม่

TurboWash

ใช่

ระบบตรวจจับโฟม

ใช่

มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

ใช่

ขาปรับระดับได้

ใช่

LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

ถังซักสแตนเลส

ใช่

Steam

ใช่

Steam+

ไม่

TurboWash360˚

ใช่

ประเภท

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เซ็นเซอร์การสั่นสะเทือน

ใช่

การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

เย็นเท่านั้น

ระดับน้ำ

อัตโนมัติ

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

สีตัวเครื่อง

สีดำสแตนเลส

ประเภทประตู

ฝาครอบกระจกนิรภัยตัดแสงสีดำ

ตัวเลือก/อุปกรณ์เสริม

ความเข้ากันได้ LG TWINWash

ไม่

โปรแกรม

ซักเสื้อผ้าเด็กด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

ไม่

Allergy Care (ซัก)

ใช่

ซักอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

Baby Care

ใช่

เสื้อผ้าเด็ก

ไม่

ซักด้วยน้ำเย็น

ไม่

ผ้าสี

ใช่

ผ้าฝ้าย

ใช่

ผ้าฝ้าย+

ไม่

ซักคราบหนัก

ไม่

ผ้าบอบบาง

ไม่

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

ใช่

ระบายน้ำ+ปั่น

ไม่

ชุดเครื่องนอน

ใช่

ผ้าที่ไม่ต้องรีด

ไม่

Eco 40-60

ไม่

ถนอมผ้า

ไม่

สุขอนามัย

ใช่

Intensive 60

ไม่

ผ้าทั่วไป

ไม่

ชุดกีฬา

ไม่

ซักด่วน30นาที

ไม่

ซักด่วน

ไม่

ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ไม่

ล้าง+ปั่นหมาด

ใช่

ซักกลางคืน

ใช่

Skin Care

ไม่

ซักด่วน14นาที

ไม่

ซักเร็ว+อบ

ไม่

เสื้อกีฬา

ใช่

ผ้าสกปรกมาก

ใช่

ขจัดรอยยับ/กลิ่นอับ

ไม่

ล้างถังซัก

ใช่

ซักด้วย TurboWash 39

ไม่

ซักด้วย TurboWash 49

ไม่

ซักด้วย TurboWash 59

ไม่

ซัก+อบ

ไม่

ผ้าขนสัตว์

ใช่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

ใช่

การติดตามพลังงาน

ใช่

ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

ไม่

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

แถบล้างถังซัก

ใช่

Smart Pairing

ใช่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

5.8

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

525 x 1135 x 555

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

226.00

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

P/S3

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

1 ประตู

ความจุ

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

5.8

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

138

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

การควบคุมด้วยมือ

ปุ่มแบบหมุน

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

33

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

525 x 1135 x 555

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

30

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

ถาดน้ำแข็งทั่วไป

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

P/S3

ประตู (วัสดุ)

PCM

ประเภทมือจับ

กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

เรซิโปรคอมเพรสเซอร์

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

226.00

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

ไม่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

หลอดไฟ

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

ไม่

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (1)

กล่องแช่ผัก (ให้ความสมดุลความชื้นกับความสด)

ใช่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สำหรับคุณ

F2725SVRB.Y201CLS

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 24 กก. รุ่น F2725SVRB ฟรี ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CLS