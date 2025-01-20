Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องซักผ้า 8 กก รุ่น FB1208S5W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

เครื่องซักผ้า 8 กก รุ่น FB1208S5W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

เครื่องซักผ้า 8 กก รุ่น FB1208S5W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

FB1208S5W
()
Front
Front view with open door
Display view
Drum
Panel view
Detergent port top view
Detergent port top view
Right view
Open with door
left view
Top perspective view
Side view
Back view

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Steam
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • ถังซักสแตนเลส
  • Smart Diagnosis
เพิ่มเติม
แสดงภายในของเครื่องซักผ้า

ออกแบบมาให้ลงตัวอย่างลงตัว

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ที่มีสไตล์ให้กับทุกการตกแต่งภายในด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG 

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถัน

แสดงภายในของเครื่องซักผ้า

สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนได้

ออกแบบให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่จำกัด

โลโก้ 6 motion dd อยุ่กลางวงเวียนน้ำ

6 Motion DD

วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซัก

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้ารับประกันนาน 10 ปี

รับประกัน 10 ปี

รับประกันความน่าเชื่อถือ

แสดงให้เห็นเนื้อผ้าและฝุ่นของเส้นใย

Allergy Care

ไอน้ำร้อนกำจัดไรฝุ่น

6 Motion DD

วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซัก

มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™ ของเครื่องซักผ้านี้สามารถสร้างการเคลื่อนไหวการซักที่แตกต่างกันได้ 6 รูปแบบ 

ช่วยให้ดูแลผ้าของคุณอย่างเหมาะสมและสะอาดเป็นพิเศษ



Steam™

ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ออกจากเนื้อผ้าของคุณ

สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าของคุณอย่างมั่นใจโดยรู้ว่าไรฝุ่นและแบคทีเรียในบ้านด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

*โปรแกรม Allergy Care ได้รับการอนุมัติโดย BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ไรฝุ่น

ล้างถังซัก

สะอาดจากภายใน

รักษาเครื่องซักผ้าให้สะอาดและมอบการซักผ้าที่ถูกสุขลักษณะ

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าหมุนวนด้วยน้ำ



ใจเย็นและระบุข้อผิดพลาดได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Smart Diagnosis™ ช่วยให้เกิดความเข้าใจอย่างง่ายดาย และระบุข้อผิดพลาดของเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างชาญฉลาด

Smart Diagnostics™ ช่วยให้คุณตรวจสอบปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณผ่านทางโทรศัพท์มือถือ



*ฟังก์ชันนี้อาจให้การเข้าถึงที่แตกต่างกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับการอัพเดตโปรแกรมของสมาร์ทโฟน

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าและโลโก้อยู่บนพื้นหลังเป็นคลื่นสีดำ

10 ปีแห่งความอุ่นใจ

LG ให้การรับประกันนาน 10 ปีสำหรับมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™

*การรับประกัน 10 ปีเฉพาะมอเตอร์Direct Drive

ยกระดับประสบการณ์การซักผ้าของคุณด้วยดีไซน์ที่หรูหราและเรียบง่ายของเครื่องซักผ้า



พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

    8.0

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    600x850x550

  • ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

    ไม่

  • Steam

    ใช่

  • ลดรอยยับ

    ไม่

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

สเปคทั้งหมด

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

    3-19 ชั่วโมง

  • ประเภทจอแสดงผล

    กด + ปุ่มกด และ จอแสดงผล LED

  • ไฟแจ้งล็อกประตู

    ใช่

คุณสมบัติ

  • เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

    ไม่

  • ประเภท

    เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

  • AI DD

    ไม่

  • ระบบศูนย์กลาง

    ไม่

  • ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

    ไม่

  • สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

    ใช่

  • Auto Restart

    ไม่

  • มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

    ใช่

  • ระบบตรวจจับโฟม

    ใช่

  • LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

  • Steam

    ใช่

  • ไฟด้านในถัง

    ไม่

  • Steam+

    ไม่

  • ขาปรับระดับได้

    ใช่

  • ถังซักสแตนเลส

    ใช่

  • TurboWash360˚

    ไม่

  • ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

    ใช่

  • เซ็นเซอร์การสั่นสะเทือน

    ไม่

  • สันซัก

    สันซักพลาสติก

  • การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

    เย็นเท่านั้น

  • ระดับน้ำ

    อัตโนมัติ

ตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติม

  • เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

    ไม่

  • เสียงเตือน เปิด/ปิด

    ไม่

  • ล็อกป้องกันเด็ก

    ใช่

  • สิ้นสุดเวลาทำงาน

    ใช่

  • ระดับน้ำยาซักผ้า

    ไม่

  • ไฟด้านในถัง

    ไม่

  • ซักล่วงหน้า

    ใช่

  • ควบคุมระยะไกล

    ไม่

  • ล้าง

    2 ครั้ง

  • ซักล้าง + ปั่นหมาด

    ใช่

  • เพิ่มรอบการล้าง

    ใช่

  • ระดับน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม

    ไม่

  • ปั่นหมาด

    1200/1000/800/600/400/ไม่ปั่น

  • Steam

    ไม่

  • อุณหภูมิ

    เย็น/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • ล้างถังซัก

    ใช่

  • TurboWash

    ไม่

  • ซัก

    ใช่

  • Wi-Fi

    ไม่

  • ลดรอยยับ

    ไม่

  • ซักน้ำเย็น

    ไม่

  • ทำความสะอาด ezDispense

    ไม่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

    ไม่

  • Smart Pairing

    ไม่

  • การติดตามพลังงาน

    ไม่

  • ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

    ไม่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • แถบล้างถังซัก

    ไม่

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    600x850x550

  • ความลึกผลิตภัณฑ์จากฝาปิดด้านหลังจนถึงประตู (ลึก' มม.)

    590

  • ความลึกของผลิตภัณฑ์เมื่อเปิดประตู 90˚ (ลึก'' มม.)

    1030

  • น้ำหนัก (กก.)

    55.0

ตัวเลือก/อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • ความเข้ากันได้ LG TWINWash

    ไม่

บาร์โค้ด

  • บาร์โค้ด

    8806096430903

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • ประเภทประตู

    ฝาครอบกระจกนิรภัยตัดแสงสีดำ

  • สีตัวเครื่อง

    เอสเซนส์ ไวท์ (กลอสซี่)

ความจุ

  • ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

    8.0

โปรแกรม

  • ผ้าฝ้าย

    ใช่

  • ซักเสื้อผ้าเด็กด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

    ไม่

  • AI Wash

    ไม่

  • Allergy Care (ซัก)

    ใช่

  • ซักอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

  • Baby Care

    ไม่

  • เสื้อผ้าเด็ก

    ไม่

  • ผ้าปูที่นอน

    ไม่

  • รีเฟรชชุดเครื่องนอน

    ไม่

  • ซักด้วยน้ำเย็น

    ไม่

  • ผ้าสี

    ไม่

  • ผ้าฝ้าย+

    ใช่

  • ซักคราบหนัก

    ไม่

  • ผ้าบอบบาง

    ใช่

  • ล้างน้ำ 2 ครั้ง

    ไม่

  • เสื้อคลุม/เสื้อแจ๊คเก็ต

    ไม่

  • ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

    ไม่

  • ชุดเดรส

    ไม่

  • อบอย่างเดียว

    ไม่

  • ชุดเครื่องนอน

    ไม่

  • ผ้าที่ไม่ต้องรีด

    ไม่

  • Eco 40-60

    ไม่

  • ถนอมผ้า

    ไม่

  • สุขอนามัย

    ไม่

  • Intensive 60

    ไม่

  • ยีนส์

    ไม่

  • ผ้าทั่วไป

    ใช่

  • เสื้อ 1 ตัว

    ไม่

  • ชุดกีฬา

    ไม่

  • Pet Care Wash

    ไม่

  • ซักด่วน 14 นาที

    ไม่

  • ซักด่วน30นาที

    ใช่

  • ซักด่วน

    ไม่

  • ซักและอบด่วน

    ไม่

  • ซักผ้าวันฝนตก

    ไม่

  • ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้

    ไม่

  • ล้าง+ปั่นหมาด

    ใช่

  • ล้างน้ำอย่างเดียว

    ไม่

  • ชุดนักเรียน

    ไม่

  • ซักกลางคืน

    ไม่

  • เสื้อผ้าชิ้นเดียว

    ไม่

  • Skin Care

    ไม่

  • ชายเสื้อและปกคอเสื้อ

    ไม่

  • ผ้าจำนวนน้อย

    ไม่

  • ล้างน้ำอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่

  • ปั่นเท่านั้น

    ไม่

  • เสื้อกีฬา

    ไม่

  • ผ้าสกปรกมาก

    ไม่

  • ขจัดรอยยับ/กลิ่นอับ

    ไม่

  • ผ้าขนหนู

    ไม่

  • ล้างถังซัก

    ใช่

  • ซักด้วย TurboWash 39

    ไม่

  • ซักด้วย TurboWash 49

    ไม่

  • ซักด้วย TurboWash 59

    ไม่

  • ซักอย่างเดียว

    ไม่

  • ซัก+อบ

    ไม่

  • ผ้าขนสัตว์

    ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

